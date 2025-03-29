Access Bank, Zambian VP, IFC Call for Action on Women’s Economic Inclusion, Challenge Bias

Nume Ekeghe

The push for gender equality and women’s empowerment took centre stage at the Access Bank International Women’s Day Conference (IWD), where industry and government leaders, including Access Holdings’ Acting Managing Director, Bolaji Agbede; Zambia’s Vice President, Mutale Nalumango; and IFC’s Regional Director, Dahlia Khalifa, and others highlighted the urgent need to break barriers and foster economic inclusion for women across Africa.



The bank also celebrated ‘The Power of 100’, a distinguished group of trailblazers identified by the bank whose resilience, passion, and dedication serve as a beacon of inspiration for the next generation of female leaders.

Speaking on this year’s IWD theme ‘Accelerate Action, Inspiring Generations’, Acting Managing Director of Access Holdings Plc, Agbede, in her opening remarks delivered a compelling message about dismantling gender biases and investing in women.

Agbede highlighted the journey of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, who defied societal expectations that sought to limit her ambitions.



She said, “Today is about breaking barriers. It is about ensuring that no woman or girl is ever told that certain dreams are not for her. It is about rewriting the narrative so that future generations never have to ask whether they belong in boardrooms, in laboratories, in leadership, or in any space they choose to occupy.



“At Access, we don’t just believe in women’s empowerment, we invest in it. Through The W Initiative, we have provided access to finance, mentorship, and business support for women across Africa.

“At Access, we measure our success not just by profits but by the lives we transform. Today, we celebrate progress but we also acknowledge that there is much more to be done.

“Together, we can make the world and especially Africa a better place, not just for ourselves but for future generations. Let us rise to the challenge, support one another, and build a future defined by equality, opportunity, and hope.”

Agbede highlighted Access Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion, particularly through its W Initiative, which has expanded across 16 African countries.

She said, “What started as a bold vision 15 years ago has now become a movement that has impacted hundreds of thousands of women, entrepreneurs, professionals, and young girls. Our expansion across Africa allows us to bridge financial gaps, particularly for women-led businesses.”

She also lauded the achievements of the Power of 100 awardees. “Your achievements serve as an inspiration to us all. Your stories illuminate what is possible when talent meets opportunity.”

Also in her goodwill message, as Special Guest of Honour, Zambia’s Vice President, Nalumango, underscored the transformative power of gender equality.

She said, “When women rise, nations rise. Women, can you say it with me? When women rise, nations rise! That is why we are here because we believe that our nations will not be the same when we empower women to lead.”

She added: “African countries, we still face challenges including limited access to education for girls, unequal opportunities in the workplace, and underrepresentation in leadership roles. We must continue to address these gaps to ensure that all women can fully participate in shaping our society.

“Empowering women is essential for sustainable development and social progress. When women have access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, they become powerful agents of change. They uplift their families and communities. We must accelerate action to dismantle the barriers that hinder women’s progress.

She also commended Access Bank for recognising 100 honorees, the change-makers breaking barriers, and uplifting generations of women.

She added, “Your dedication is an inspiration to us all. The potential of women, when given space or rather, when they take space is immense. For too long, we have said, “When women are given the opportunity.” But who will give you the opportunity? You must take it! Do not wait for someone to vacate their seat and claim your space.

“That is why initiatives like the Power of 100 Africa, under the W Initiative, are vital. By recognising and celebrating the achievements of women, we not only honor their contributions but also inspire the next generation of female leaders. Today, we celebrate 100 women from 16 African nations who have defied the odds, shattered glass ceilings, and made lasting impacts in their communities.”

Furthermore, IFC’s Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, Khalifa, shed light on the economic impact of gender inclusion. She also noted that IFC’s partnership with Access Bank has been pivotal in addressing these gaps through Access Bank’s W Initiative.

She said, “Access Bank is one of IFC’s most committed and consistent partners in the region, with a relationship spanning more than two decades. Together, we’ve gone beyond financing. IFC has provided strategic advisory services to help Access Bank better serve women through gender-intentional product design, customer segmentation, and staff training.

“One of the most impactful examples is Access Bank’s W Initiative, which delivers tailored products, capacity-building programs, and mentorship to women-led businesses. Since its inception, this initiative has mobilised over N370 billion in financing, reaching about four million women-owned SMEs and individuals. That’s four million Nigerian women and businesses and counting.

“Our partnership also extends to driving systemic change through the Nigeria-to-Equal programme. We have worked alongside Access Bank and other private-sector leaders to close gender gaps in corporate leadership by equipping companies with practical tools, peer learning platforms, and actionable strategies to recruit, retain, and elevate more women into executive roles.

“So, let’s get to work, mobilising capital, innovation, and partnerships to ensure that every woman has the chance to lead, grow, and thrive,” she concluded.

On her part, Deputy Managing Director Access Bank, Chizoma Okoli added, “We must all agree that it is our collective responsibility to support every woman, every year, toward achieving her dreams. Because when a woman rises, nations rise, so together, let us commit to building a world where women have the opportunity to thrive.”