…Uzodimma: Sports Can Foster Nation’s Unity, Enhance Youth Employment

*Receives Niger Delta Sports Festival Torch of Unity

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has recognised the role of sports in the unity of a nation, and the employment of youths.

“All over the world nothing can unite a nation faster and better than sports,” he said noting that “the upcoming NDDC Sports Festival will permanently unite all the States that make up the commission.”

The governor spoke yesterday at the Government House Owerri when he received the Torch of Unity of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) sponsored Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital from April 1 to 9, 2025.

Addressing the sports men and women and Imo citizens who had gathered to witness the ceremony, the governor, ably represented by his Deputy, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, thanked the leadership of NDDC for instituting the Sports Festival, maintaining that “the programme will help engage the youths into sustainable and gainful employment.”

He expressed delight in receiving the Torch of Unity, and welcomed all sports men and women present at the occasion to Imo State Government House, and promised to give all necessary support for the Festival to succeed, and for the participants to come back with many Gold medals.

Ekomaru disclosed that Uzodimma as a youth friendly governor has done a lot in the Ministry of Youths and Sports, emphasising that he has invested a lot in the development of youths in Imo State.

She said the governor created the Ministry of Youths Development and Talent Hunt in the bid to ensure that the youths are gainfully and sustainably engaged.

She therefore reminded the contingents, on behalf of the Governor Uzodimma, that their Grand Ambassador, Emmanuel Amuneke is an Olympic Gold Medalist and enjoined them to follow his footsteps.

“Go there, get all the laurels, don’t be shy, distinguish yourself, control yourself, fair play is the name of the game,” she said adding

that henceforth “the team is to be known as the ‘Dream Team’ from Imo.”

Ekomaru informed that, during the time of Amuneke, they won many gold medals for the State and that in the same manner, they are expected to repeat the same feat and even do more.

The Torch which was brought to Government House by Sports Grand Ambassadors, Representatives of Consultants to the Festival, Secretary of Imo State Liaison Committee of the Niger Delta Sports Festival Hon. Willy Okoliogwo, Members of the State Liaison Committee, was presented to the Governor by Hon. Onyeocha.