Navy FOB Destroys Three Illegal Refineries in Delta Community

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Escravos in Delta State have deactivated three illegal refining sites in Oteghele community in the state.

Oteghele community is located in Obodo-Omadino in Warri South West Local Government Area of the state.

A source in the Navy confirmed to THISDAY yesterday that the sites contained over 2,700 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,200 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) at the time of the operation.

He disclosed that the stolen crude oil and the refined Automotive Gas Oil were concealed in two ovens, 10 dug-out pits, drums, and 26 polythene sacks.

“The successful operation aligns with Operation Delta Sanity 2, which is based on credible intelligence.

“It also supports the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, aimed at eliminating all forms of illegal activities within Nigeria’s maritime environment,” the source said.