Napoli’s President Plotting ‘Bidding War’ Over Osimhen

Duro Ikhazuagbewith agency report

Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis, appears not relenting in his quest to reap bountifully before allowing Victor Osimhen to leave the Italian Serie A club on a permanent basis in summer.

The Super Eagles striker who was frustrated in last summer transfer window but the Napoli Chief but got a lifeline with a loan move to Turkish Galatasaray, is wanted again by top clubs in Europe.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland, as another window is approaching, De Laurentiis is sounding out a note of warning to Premier League clubs like Manchester Unite and Chelsea who wish to sign Osimhen that the striker will be sold to the highest bidder.

De Laurentiis is staking a bidding war for Napoli to get as much money as they could from the Osimhen transfer.

The release clause for the 26-year-old 2023 African Player of the Year is 75 Million Euros and he still has a year left on his contract with Napoli.

Osimhen himself has insisted he is focused on winning a third straight Turkish Super Lig title on loan at Galatasaray and will not be drawn into any transfer talks when reporters sought his opinion on the matter.

Besides admirers in the Premier League, Juventus in Serie A are also interested in Osimhen, PSG could also make another bid for him. Just yesterday, it was reported that Barcelona were also interested the Nigerian marksman.

Saudi Arabia Pro League sides, A Hilal and Al Nassr have also not given up on the player who missed moving to the Middle East last summer.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray Vice- president, Abdullah Kavukcu, has revealed that the Istanbul side are making moves on how to seal Osimhen’s permanent stay in the Turkish capital city.

Kavukcu revealed that his side will do everything they can to sign the 26-year-old but will definitely face some tough competition from Premiership clubs.

“Osimhenwill announce his decision in April. At the moment, five of the world’s top clubs are interested in him.

“His arrival here was a dream – he came, and for now, he is playing with us. In January, there was talk of a transfer, but he stayed.

“He loves Galatasarayvery much. Right now, he is the dream of all our rivals. Although we are focused on winning the title, we have not had direct discussions with Victor yet. There is no point in talking about it now.

“Galatasaray are a top-level club – if it weren’t, Victor wouldn’t have come. His stay at Galatasaray is not as impossible as it may seem,” concludes the top official of the Turkish champions.