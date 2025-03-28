‘Mothers of Chibok’ Receives Great Reviews at iREP 2025

Vanessa Obioha

At the Africa premiere of ‘Mothers of Chibok,’ a documentary that follows the lives of four mothers—Yana Galang, Lydia Yama, Ladi Lawan, and Maryam Maiyanga—through a farming season, audiences at the ongoing iREP International Documentary Film Festival responded with great ovation. The film captures the women’s resilience in the aftermath of the 2014 Boko Haram kidnapping of their daughters in Northeast Nigeria.

Award-winning filmmaker Joel ‘Kachi Benson, who brought three of the mothers and their children from Chibok to Lagos for the premiere, was praised for his inspiring portrayal of the women as symbols of hope and courage.

Minister of Trade, Investment, and Industry Jumoke Oduwole hailed the film as a story of perseverance, particularly commending Yana Galang, who still awaits the return of her daughter Rifkatu and leads other mothers who continue to be affected by the tragic event.

“It’s a story of courage—Mama Yana’s courage—how she leads her community with dignity, inner strength, and peace amidst everything. I must thank ‘Kachi and his crew for this courage,” Oduwole said.

Danish Consul General Jette Bjerrum echoed these sentiments, noting that the Chibok Girls’ abduction is a story close to their hearts.

In his review, renowned filmmaker and iREP Executive Director Femi Odugbemi applauded Benson for crafting a documentary that is “artistically stunning and emotionally profound.”

“Benson has given us a portrait of some of the most extraordinary women on earth, whose resolve is a testament to the power of hope in the face of terror. The film’s strength lies not just in telling their story, but in restoring their dignity and heroism,” he said.

‘Mothers of Chibok’ builds on Benson’s earlier project, ‘Daughters of Chibok,’ a virtual reality film that won the Best Immersive Story award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival. Through his JB Multimedia Studios, Benson continues to create impactful stories that not only inform but inspire real change.

Benson and his crew spent four years filming the documentary, capturing the mothers as they moved through the cycles of planting and harvesting—an evocative metaphor for their strength and resilience.

“These women, for me, epitomize strength. I don’t feel pity for them. I won’t feel pity for them. I’m actually inspired by their strength, and that’s what this film is about.”

As the 11th anniversary of the Chibok girls’ abduction approaches, Benson’s ‘Mothers of Chibok’ presents a new way to look at these women through the lens of hope and not victimhood.

This was further expressed by Galang who hopes that the film will offer a new perspective on their lives.

“We are strong and resilient women despite our circumstances,” she said.

‘Mothers of Chibok’ was produced by Impact Partners, known for financing independent documentaries, and Hunting Lane, a studio recognized for auteur-driven projects like ‘The Accountant,’ ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife,’ and ‘Exhibiting Forgiveness.’

Other notable guests at the premiere include Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Ade Bantu, Lagos PFN Chairman Yemi Davids, and motivational speaker Fela Durotoye, among others.