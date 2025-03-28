Gateway Games Will Inspire More Sports Stars in Nigeria, Says Gov Abiodun

Governor of Ogun State and chief host of the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival, Dapo Abiodun has remarked that the event will inspire more sports stars in Nigeria.

The festival which the state will host in May will be held at various facilities in Abeokuta and Ikenne-Remo axis.

Speaking during the flag-off of the games by President Bola Tinubu, the governor remarked that Ogun State is eager to welcome the athletes with all arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and successful tournament.

“We worked hard to secure the hosting right, and we want to use the festival to unearth more sports stars for Nigeria.

“We want to inspire the next generation of athletes that will make the country proud at the national and international tournaments. We’re ready and hopefully, this can be the best National Sports Festival in the history of the games,” he said.

Also speaking at the event held at the Aso Villa on Tuesday, former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba lauded the governor’s interest in sports while acknowledging that the state has produced some of the country’s finest athletes including Falilat Ogunkoya and Tobi Amusan.