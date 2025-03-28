BOI Designates FIC Business Development Service Provider

Bank of Industry (BOI) has designated FIC Professionals Network Plc as its Business Development Service Provider (BDSP) to guide and support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) seeking financing to package their applications.

The BDSPs are vehicles designed to support the bank’s core mandate of providing long-term financial and business support services to micro, small, and medium projects.

The Board of the Bank recently approved a mid-term 2025-2027 corporate strategy plan to drive its operations.

The strategy focused on 18 initiatives that would be executed to place the bank as a market leader and indeed affirm it as the most successful development financing institution in sub-Saharan Africa.

As part of its support to boost the operations of businesses across the country, the bank in 202, disbursed more than N120 billion to MSMEs.

The Bank recently met with all its BDSPs in view of the new corporate strategy to discuss their roles and expectations from them.