Police Transfer Murder Case to Force Headquarters Amid Allegations of Interference

Precious Ugwuzor

The Nigeria Police Force has transferred the investigation of a murder case involving five suspects to its headquarters in Abuja, following allegations that a top Ogun State government official attempted to obstruct the process.

The suspects—Hammed Olayiwola, 45, Taofeek Ajasa, 47, Samuel Ajose, 39, Segun Elijah, 54, Segun Dada, 54, and Elijah Adeogun, 43—were initially arrested by detectives from Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, in connection with a violent clash in Osuke village, Ado-Odo/Ota, Ogun State.

The arrests followed a petition to the Inspector General of Police by Lanre Balogun & Co on behalf of the Ileke family descendants, alleging criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, causing grievous harm, attempted murder, and murder. The petition specifically implicated Adeogun Elijah and others in the killing of 24-year-old Saheed Shoboyede Jinadu.

Investigations revealed that masked assailants allegedly stormed Osuke village with sophisticated weapons, leading to a shootout that resulted in Jinadu’s death. Police detectives recovered two expended AK-47 rifle shells and two expended cartridges at the crime scene. They also sought forensic analysis of the recovered shells and autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

However, efforts to secure court documents for the suspects’ remand in Ogun State were reportedly frustrated by a senior government official, who is said to be affiliated with the church that purchased the land at the center of the dispute. The official allegedly influenced processes to hinder police investigations and prevent the arrest of other suspects linked to the case.

The situation escalated after the Ogun State Attorney General, Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, issued a statement accusing the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Zone 2 and his officers of being influenced by land grabbers. He argued that procedural errors in the investigation suggested an attempt to manipulate the legal system, prompting the state government to discontinue charges against the suspects.

With the controversy deepening, the police transferred the case to Force Headquarters, Abuja, for further investigation. Authorities have assured that all aspects of the case, including the role of the alleged government official, will be thoroughly examined while efforts continue to apprehend other fleeing suspects.