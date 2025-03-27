AltSchool Africa Launches AI Initiative to Empower 10m Africans

AltSchool Africa, an edtech platform dedicated to equipping Africans with relevant digital skills, has announced the launch of the Artificial Intelligence for 10 Million Africans initiative.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of AltSchool Africa, Adewale Yusuf, disclosed that the initiative will boost AI’s adoption across the continent.

“This programme aims to provide free AI education to 10 million Africans, breaking down artificial intelligence, correcting misconceptions, and empowering individuals with the knowledge to embrace AI in their careers and daily lives,” Yusuf said.

“The future belongs to those who are prepared. AI is no longer a technology of the future; it is shaping industries, economies, and everyday life today,” he added.

Yusuf continued, “With this initiative, we are taking a bold step to ensure that Africans are not left behind. The initiative is more than an educational programme; it is a movement to create opportunities and bridge the knowledge gap.”

The project lead of AI for 10 million Africans, Foluso Folorunso, noted that the scheme is designed to cater for learners at all levels, starting with foundational courses to introduce AI concepts and debunk misconceptions.

According to Folorunso, over time, the programme will advance to technical topics, including machine learning, data science, AI engineering, and practical AI applications.

Folorunso said, “Many people in Africa still see AI as something distant or even intimidating. Our goal is to change that. This initiative provides structured, accessible, and engaging learning experiences that will help Africans understand AI, leverage it for personal and professional growth, and even build AI-powered solutions.”

Yusuf further explained that the initiative provides a structured AI learning path, starting with basic awareness and progressing to coding and product development, with hands-on projects for practical experience. It collaborates with universities, tech firms, and government agencies to expand AI education across Africa.

The courses will be available in multiple languages, including English, French, Swahili, and Arabic, with the participants receiving recognised certifications and career support to help them apply AI skills in various industries.

Folorunso said, “This is not just another AI course. We are building a movement that will impact Africa’s technological and economic future. By empowering millions with AI skills, we are fostering innovation, creating jobs, and ensuring Africans are actively shaping the AI-driven world.”

According to Yusuf, to achieve this goal, AltSchool Africa is inviting organisations, government bodies, and industry leaders to support and collaborate on the initiative.

Yusuf said, “We believe in the power of collective effort. AI for 10m Africans is an opportunity for organisations to make a lasting impact by supporting AI education at scale. Whether through sponsorships, mentorship programmes, or employment opportunities for certified learners, there are many ways to contribute to this vision.”

Christine Ashimwe, the business developer for East Africa, said, “AI is not the future; AI is the present. It is already shaping how we work and live, and its impact will only grow.”

Ashimwe continued, “In East Africa, where 146 million young people are looking for opportunities, we must equip them to leverage AI, not fear it. The next wave of African innovation will be powered by AI, and our mission is to ensure that our youths are not just spectators but leaders in this transformation.”