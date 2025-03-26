Delta Monarch Seeks Support for Tantita  in Safeguarding Oil Pipelines

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A prominent traditional ruler in the Niger Delta, His Majesty King Obukowho Monday Whiskey, has urged patriotic citizens in the region to support the Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) in safeguarding oil pipelines rather than resorting to blackmail.

The paramount ruler of the oil-rich Great Idjerhe Kingdom expressed concern in a statement issued yesterday over recent attempts to discredit the security firm attributing them to individuals who have lost illegal sources of income due to Tantita’s operations.

He said: “I am saddened that instead of working for greater peaceful coexistence, some faceless individuals who lost their illegal means of livelihood as a result of Tantita Security’s operations are now regrouping to blackmail the authorities of Tantita Security.”

King Whiskey, who is also the national chairman of the Host Communities (HOSCON) Traditional Rulers and Elders Advisory Council, emphasised that Tantita’s work has significantly contributed to environmental restoration, increased crude oil production and job creation for thousands of Niger Delta youths.

“With the successes recorded so far by Tantita Security Services Limited, patriots of the region should rather be advocating for the expansion of the scope of work to enable the region benefit more from the programme and not this current trend of blackmail and pull-him-down syndrome,” the journalist turned monarch stated.

The first class monarch commended the federal government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and other stakeholders for recognising the efforts of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo in securing critical national assets.

He urged those involved in the blackmail to channel their energy into productive ventures, stating that: “Collectively, we can do better, but those who choose to pull others down will never and can never be the best options.”