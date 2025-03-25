Shettima Leads 5-man Govt Delegation To Commiserate With Katsina Gov Over Mother’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday led a five-man Federal Government delegation on a condolence visit to the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Sarafa’u Umaru, who passed on last Saturday at the age of 93.

He was accompanied by the member representing Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri federal constituency, Borno State, Hon. Usman Zannah; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice-President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia.

The vice-president was received at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina by the former Governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema; former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu; and the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lawal Daura, among others.

Speaking during the condolence visit in Katsina, Shettima, according to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, said he was in the state at the instance of President Bola Tinubu to commiserate with the governor and the people of the state over the demise of the governor’s mother.

Noting that the late Hajiya Sarafa’u lived a life worthy of emulation, the vice-president described death as an inevitable destiny that hangs on everyone’s neck, saying: “But for her, it’s largely a celebration of life for her to answer the call of Allah at the right old age of 93.

“Your Excellency, Governor of Katsina State, Dr Dikko Radda, we are here at the behest of President Bola Tinubu to commiserate with you, the government and good people of Katsina State over the sad demise of the matriarch of the Radda family.

“Death is an inevitable destiny that is hanging on everyone’s neck. But for her, it is largely a celebration of life, for her answer to the call of Allah at the right old age of 93 is worthy of celebration.

“But the death of a mother is still a very sad loss. May Allah grant her soul eternal rest and reward her with his Aljannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant the family, the government and the good people of Katsina State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Responding on behalf of the Katsina State Government, Deputy Governor of the state, Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe, thanked the vice-president for coming to commiserate with the governor and the people of Katsina over the loss of their mother.

“Your Excellency, we can’t thank you enough. You have always been identifying with the good people of Katsina State and the government of the state.

“On behalf of the family of the governor, the government of Katsina State and the good people of Katsina State, we thank you most sincerely for coming to commiserate with us and also for the prayers that you offered.

“We ask the Almighty Allah to grant her eternal rest and give her Aljannah Firdaus. We wish you and your entourage a safe journey back to your destination,” the deputy governor said.