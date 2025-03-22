FG Releases Withheld Allocations to Ibas, PDP Governors Head to Court

*Sole administrator orders payment of salaries to LG workers

*Charges traditional rulers to de-escalate tension

*Ijaw youths ask ECOWAS court to quash Fubara, Deputy, Assembly’s suspension

*Kwankwaso, CSOs condemn state of emergency, demand immediate reversal

*Northern group hails Tinubu

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos, Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano, Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State and former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas yesterday disclosed that the federal government has released the withheld River State local government council allocations.

This was as Ibas urged traditional rulers in the State to collaborate with his administration and ensure the de-escalation of tension in the state.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum at its third monthly virtual meeting yesterday resolved to challenge the State of Emergency in Rivers State in court.

But ahead of the planned legal action by the PDP Governors, a group of Ijaw youth who were dissatisfied with the latest development in the State have asked the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Court), in Abuja, to set aside and/or quash the suspension of elected officials and removal of democratic structures and institutions by the federal government.

Also yesterday, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and a former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, described the state of emergency declared in Rivers State as illegal and unconstitutional.

In the same vein, over 300 civil society organisations (CSOs) condemned the act saying it’s not only unconstitutional but Anti- constitutional and a dent in democracy. The CSOs which included Yiaga Africa, Feminist Womanifesto, Enough is Enough Nigeria, stated that amongst other forms of illegalities, the President abused presidential prerogative (Section 305, 1999 Constitution) and was responsible for the unconstitutional & opaque actions of the National Assembly, as well as the illegitimate removal of elected officials (Section 188 and Federalism Provisions).

However, a northern group, the Arewa Think Tank (ATT), commended President Bola Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State.

This comes as the Acting Governor of Cross River State, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, disassociated himself from the position of the South-south Governors Forum over the declaration of a State-of-Emergency in Rivers State

President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, few hours after two oil facilities were attacked by yet to be identified person or groups.

Besides, Tinubu went ahead to suspend the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Addressing Heads of Local Government Administration from the 23 LGAs, Ibas, a former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), noted that the workers had suffered hardship following the seizure of the allocation due to the directive of the Supreme Court judgement of February 28, 2025.

He said “I stand before you here not just as an administrator, but as a fellow servant of the people of Rivers State, dedicated to ensuring that Rivers State rises to its full potential as a beacon of hope and prosperity in Nigeria.

“The Niger Delta region is blessed with abundant natural resources, yet our people have not fully reaped the benefit of these blessings. This is unacceptable. As leaders we must feel the pains of our people and offer them a more positive inclusive and transformative leadership. This is the standard I expected from all of you.

“I am very much aware of the hardship faced by workers in the local government areas, due to the non-payment of salaries for the month of April, at least March is almost coming to an end.

“This is an unfortunate situation that arose as a result of withholding of the monthly allocations following the Supreme Court Judgment that was delivered on February 28, 2025, which annulled the local government councils of October 5, 2024.”

Ibas who directed the LGAs Head of Services to submit all the relevant documents for clarity and accuracy in payment of the salaries, said, “I sincerely feel the pains of these workers, many of whom have endured months of hardship. Let me assure you that the withheld allocations have now been released and I hereby issue a directive that all the necessary steps be taken to ensure that these salaries are paid without any further delay.

“To this end, I hereby direct further that all local government areas furnish my office with your wage paid by way of brief through the office of Head of Service. This will enable me to acquaint myself with the situation in such a matter.”

He said “The local government is the closest tier of government to the people, as such you (Head of Administrations) bear the sacred responsibility to ensure that the affairs of your councils are run with utmost care, respect and dedication to the welfare of the people. My administration will not tolerate any form of reckless abuse of office or misuse of public funds.

“Henceforth there must be accountability and value for money. I have just six months, perhaps you too have the same six months, but we must ensure that Rivers state see how their money is used.”

Similarly, while speaking with traditional rulers in Government House, Yesterday, Vice Admiral Ibas solicited for their support in restoring law, order and stability to the State, stressing that Rivers state is the heart of Niger Delta and a major contributor to the nation’s economy.

Ibas said “As a son of Niger Delta, I hold deep lot of respect for this region and its people. Rivers State especially holds a special place in my heart. It is a state blessed with abundant natural resources. The brant culture and hardworking people who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of our nation.”

The administrator expressed pains over the recent disorder, insecurity and instability that played in the state recently.

He said “As a former chief of the naval staff, I have dedicated my live to protecting our nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of our people.

“It is therefore, disheartening to witness the breakdown of law and order in a state as vital as Rivers State. But let me assure, Your Royal Majesties and the good people of Rivers State, that I am fully positioned to restoring peace and order. I will do everything possible within my power and reach to give Rivers people the sense of pride, honour, security they are all known for.”

He restated that the primary mandate of his administration was to restore law and order in the State.

“Rivers State is not just geographical entity; it is the heartbeat of the Niger Delta and critical contributor to the national economy. We cannot afford to allow lawlessness, sabotage or threat to our national assets to persist.

“My administration is committed to upholding justice, fairness and civil order, ensuring that every residence of Rivers State can live, work and thrive in an environment of peace and security. As the saying goes, a society without order is a society without progress.”

Noting that the task ahead cannot be achieved in isolation, Ibas said “The traditional institution is a vital partner in this mission. You are the bridge between government and the people. The custodian our values and mediators in terms of conflict. The wisdom influence and leadership are indispensable in our collect effort to de-escalate tension, foster unity and rebuild the trust among our people.”

Speaking further, the administrator advised the monarchs to shun partisanship and any gathering not in collective benefit of the State.

He assured that his leadership would initiate community policing for better security of the state. He warned that his government will not condone any form of criminal act.

Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers at the meeting held in Government House, Port Harcourt, described the appointment of the Vice Admiral Ibas as well made, saying he has become the peacemaker that must sufficiently address the conflict that had lingered in the state in the past months.

PDP Governors to Take Legal Action Against Tinubu, Ijaw Group Sues President

Meanwhile, in a communique of the meeting signed by Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State/Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, the opposition Governors reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the constitution, defending democratic governance, and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in Nigeria.

“Therefore we have resolved to instruct our Attorneys General in the PDP-controlled States to challenge Section 305 (3) of the Nigerian Constitution as amended and subject it to judicial interpretation.

”The Forum stands in solidarity with His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the good people of Rivers State at this very difficult and trying moment of the state’s political history.

”Finally, the Forum enjoined the people of Rivers State and Nigerians in general not to despair in the face of this atrocious intimidation,” they added.

Governors in Attendance were Mohammed (Bauchi State); Fubara, Vice Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum (Rivers State); Engr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo State); Sen. Diri Douye (Bayelsa State); Dr. Peter N. Mbah (Governor, Enugu State); Sen. Ademola Adeleke (Osun State), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State); Dr. Agbu Kefas (Taraba State); Dr. Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State), and Sir Monday Onyeme (Delta State) – Deputy Governor.

In the meantime, the request by the Ijaw youth at the ECOWAS court was made in a suit filed by Harry Ibiso and 11 others, challenging the declaration of a “State of Emergency” in Rivers State, following the protracted political crisis in the state.

Displeased with the act of the president, the plaintiffs who sued on their behalf and that of Ijaw Youth Council, Eastern Zone, asked the community court to reverse the decision of the federal government.

In the application dated March 20, and filed same day, the applicants are specifically seeking an order setting aside and/or quashing the suspension of elected officials and removal of the democratic structures and institutions in Rivers State as an imperative for the enthronement of a full- fledged democratic order.

In the suit marked ECW/CCJ/APP/18/25, the applicants are also praying for an order of court setting aside all decisions, actions, policies and

directives given or issued by the Sole Administrator appointed by the defendant’s President on March 18.

The application was brought pursuant to Articles III and IV of the supplementary protocol amending ECOWAS Court’s protocol; Article II of the Protocol of the court and Article 33 of the Rules of the court.

The applicants averred that the Respondent’s President (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu), elected into political office, lacked the powers to remove or suspend the governor of a state, who was also elected into the office.

They held that by removing the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and members of Rivers State House of Assembly, fundamental rights of the applicants and the people of Rivers State have been violated.

They therefore insisted that the actions of the respondent’s President have not only drowned, diffused and collapsed the constitutional rights of the applicants and the people of the state in neo-junta governance but also put them into unconstitutional, undemocratic and arbitrary manner of governance which they cannot fit into.

The crux of the applicant’s complaint was anchored on the infringements on their rights to have a government of their choice as people of Rivers State in their individual and collective capacities as the defining constitutional order under the framework of democratic values.

According to them, the actions of the Respondent’s President do not advance the course of democracy and human rights in their contextual and contemporary forms “when national Presidents exhibit absoluteness in determining the existence and functioning of democratic systems in national sub-units by upturning and collapsing entrenched democratic systems.”

“A state of emergency cannot be guise or subterfuge for the usurpation of the executive functions of the Governor or the exercise of the law making powers of the legislature”, the applicants held.

The court is yet to fix a date for hearing in the matter.

Kwankwaso, 300 CSOs Condemn State of Emergency, Demand Reversal

Meanwhile, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has described the state of emergency declared on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu. as illegal and unconstitutional.

Kwankwaso argued in a statement that the current political crisis in Rivers State does not justify such a flawed interpretation of section 305(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

He criticised Tinubu’s actions, labeling them as anarchic and disrespectful to the highest public office in Rivers State.

The NNPP leader urged the judiciary to uphold its role as a fair and impartial custodian of the law in Nigeria, emphasising that the third tier should ensure justice is served equally to all political parties, “and it’s time for them to take responsibility for their critical role in the country’s democratic process”

“The decision by the legislators to speedily discuss and decide on a state of emergency that alters the democratic leadership structure in Rivers State undermines our democracy.

“Our judiciary also has the very important task of balancing the balance of power by being fair to all parties in any conflict. I believe that as the custodians of the Law in Nigeria they need to wake up to their responsibility of calming nerves by being as just as possible, with judgments devoid of any hint of external influence.

“At this age of our democracy, this action by President Tinubu to suspend all elected officials in Rivers State is not only unconstitutional, but also a recipe for anarchy and disregard for the highest public office in the state. The National Assembly that should check this excess should not encourage it.

“Moreover, for a politician that prides himself as a consistent advocate and defender of democracy in our country, the decision by President Tinubu to draft in the military into a position of leadership is hugely dangerous to the progress we have made in the 26 years of democratic journey.

“Bola Tinubu should know better than bringing the military closer to power after the good work President Olusegun Obasanjo did of confining them to their barracks while he led this country” he said.

Kwankwaso added “This proclamation and the subsequent pronouncements by the Attorney General of the Federation have now sent numerous people in States led by the opposition into disarray, as they set a dangerous precedence for how the Head of State can grip on states that do not share the same political standing with the centre.”

Similarly, over 300 CSOs yesterday condemned the act saying it was not only unconstitutional, but anti- constitutional and a dent in democracy.

For this reason, the CSOs demanded for an immediate reversal, a thorough legislative oversight as enshrined by the Constitution, full autonomy to the judiciary to operate on merit, and restoration of constitutional order amongst others.

Speaking at a press briefing on behalf of the CSOs in Abuja, under the theme, “Citizens and Civil Society Organisations Condemn the Unconstitutional State of Emergency in Rivers State”, Executive Director of FixPolitics, Anthony Ubani, argued that the action constituted an executive coup against the people of Rivers State, a flagrant abuse of executive power, a violation of Nigeria’s constitutional order, and an undermining of democracy.

He stressed that while it was agreed that it was the prerogative of the President to declare a state of emergency and that the President can exercise that legal authority to make such a declaration under specific conditions as outlined in the Constitution, this power is not absolute and is subject to legislative oversight and judicial review to prevent abuse.

“We unequivocally condemn President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a

State of Emergency in Rivers State and the subsequent removal of the democratically elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and members of the State House of Assembly for six months, in the first instance.

“Contrary to the Constitution, we have witnessed abuse of power, disregard of due process, and the violation of democratic principles with the President’s imposition of a State of Emergency and appointment of an unconstitutional Administrator in Rivers state and the National Assembly’s complicity in ratifying unconstitutionality.

“The Constitution does not

support the unilateral dismissal of Rivers State’s elected leaders, which is an egregious violation of Nigeria’s federal structure. Section 188 sets out the due process for the removal of a governor, which requires due process, legislative inquiry, and judicial oversight. No such process occurred.

“We demand an immediate reversal of the unconstitutional removal of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and House of Assembly members in Rivers State and call on members of the National Assembly who were not part of yesterday’s charade to speak up against

the violation of the Constitution”.

Northern Group Hails Tinubu

A northern group, Arewa Think Tank (ATT), commended Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State. The group also praised the President’s decision to suspend Governor Simminalayi Fubara and the State Assembly, saying it prevented a looming crisis.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Convener of the Group, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, declaring a state of emergency in the middle of a crisis wouldn’t have been ideal. However, stopping the trouble before it escalated was wise.

“So, for us at Arewa Think Tank, President Tinubu has taken the best action by imposing a state of emergency on Rivers State. By doing so, he has saved the state from the looming anarchy, bloodshed, and economic sabotage through vandalization and destruction of our oil and gas facilities in that state. So, people should stop blaming Mr. President.

“Nigerians must learn to appreciate their leaders who are making decisions for national interest rather than personal interests because the approval of the emergency rule is for the national interest and progress.

“We also know that the senators unanimously agreed to approve the proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers as part of its constitutional power in line with section 305 (2)

“The Senate invokes the powers conferred on it by Section 305 (2) of the 1999 Constitutional Referral Report of Nigeria as amended and approves the proclamation of the state of emergency declared by Mr President in Rivers State of Nigeria.

“The Senate further directs that the declaration of the state of emergency stated in the proclamation documents and demands of Mr President to review and even to terminate the state of emergency at any given time, but not later than six months.

“Therefore, we want to advise here that there should be a committee to reconcile Fubara and Wike and other warring groups within the State before the expiration of the suspension.

“This committee to reconcile the warring factions in Rivers State should consist of eminent Nigerians, persons of timber and calibre,” the statement read.

C’River Governor Dissociates Self from South-south Governors Forum

The Acting Governor of Cross River State, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, disassociated himself from the position of the South-south Governors Forum over the declaration of a State-of-Emergency in Rivers State.

In a statement yesterday, and signed by his Press Secretary, Fred Abua, Odey, said that he was neither consulted nor was his opinion sought before the issuance of the statement.

“The position of the forum does not reflect the views of the Government of Cross River State, which fully aligns with the decision of Mr. President, taken in the best interest of national security, peace, and stability,” the statement said.

The statement said further that, “Every responsible government must prioritise the protection of lives and property, and where circumstances necessitate decisive action, such measures should be supported for the greater good of our democracy and national unity. Cross River State remains committed to upholding constitutional governance and will continue to collaborate with the Federal Government in ensuring peace, security, and stability across the country.”