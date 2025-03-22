Dabira Outdoor Media Bags OAAN Certification, Promises Excellent Service Delivery

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of effort to boost its level of professionalism in the out-of-home advertising, Dabira Outdoor Media Limited, an outdoor media agency with expertise in innovative hoardings has been certified by the Out-of-home Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) to practice the business of outdoor in the country.

The Abuja-based agency bagged the certification recently at the OAAN’s secretariat in Lagos, after scaling the association’s rigorous process, promised to deliver excellent services to its numerous clients span across the northern part of Nigeria and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The Managing Director of the agency, Prince Shola Rotimi, said the agency is excited to announce to the world the certification from the leadership of OAAN.

“No doubt, this certification will further boost our professionalism and service delivery in the industry. However, we will not take this for granted. We promise to abide by the code of conduct of the association, other regulatory bodies and ultimately work together to lift the OOH industry to a greater height,” he said.

According to him, “This will surely complement our strength of providing world class and innovative hoardings in Abuja and 19 northern states, by creating various special advertising spaces that can directly target clients’ campaigns with high impacts.

“It will consolidate our effort of working with exceptional cross-industry knowledge for businesses through a combination of big data, innovation and strategic planning. We believe in doing things differently, also adding value with cutting-edge insights that drives growth in the constantly changing out-of-home business environment.

“Our agency is known for exceptional services that are tailor-made to suit clients’ wants. We painstakingly monitor all our clients’ hoardings that are on display 24/7 when hoisted.

“The agency’s corporate culture is designed to drive business to greater heights through adequate customer centric services, our operation is guided by values and professional ethics,” he added.

Dabira Outdoor Media Limited is a member of advertising agencies called Diadem group which comprises of Eagleserve Consultants Limited, the foremost and award-winning creative agency and the first agency to be certified in Abuja and 19 Northern States by Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN). 213 Abuja Property Hub, the tress-free hi-tech Abuja property marketing company and lastly the Hedge Empowerment Foundation (HEF), that provides the unique opportunity to help the less privilege/individuals to realise their dreams and fulfill personal aspirations.