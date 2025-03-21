Still on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Allegations against Akpabio

KUNLE SOMORIN WRITES ON THE NEED FOR THE SENATE TO THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATE ALL ALLEGATIONS LEVELLED AGAINST THE SENATE PRESIDENT, SENATOR GODSWILLAKPABIO BY SUSPENDED KOGICENTRAL SENATOR, NATASHA AKPOTI-UDUAGHAN.

In the annals of political intrigue, the Nigerian National Assembly has rarely seen a scandal as sensational as the recent allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Branded “sex-for-motion” by social media wags, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, accused Akpabio of making unwelcome advances, a charge the Senate President and his wife, Ekaette, fervently deny. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded an independent investigation, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s narrative began with an ostensibly innocent seating reassignment in the Senate. Initially alleging intimidation, the matter reached a climax when she, during a live Arise TV broadcast, linked her refusal to yield to Akpabio’s advances. Her public allegations disrupted legislative sessions, leading to her referral to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary action. Akpoti-Uduaghanresponded by filing a N100 billion defamation lawsuit against Akpabio, citing derogatory remarks from one of his senior legislative aides on Facebook.

The allegations have been met with skepticism from various quarters. Senator Ireti Kingibe, speaking for the other three female senators, alongside Akpabio’s wife, Ekaette, defended his character.

Insiders speculated that Natasha’s fury stemmed from her removal as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content. Kingibe pointed out that Natasha had enjoyed more privileges than other female senators and stressed the importance of adhering to Senate rules.

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, called for a thorough, impartial investigation, highlighting the need to protect the institution of the National Assembly and the potential damaging impact of sexual harassment on women’s advancement and the necessity to protect women in the workplace.

The interplay of power and desire is not new. The ancient Greek philosopher Plato observed that “the measure of a man is what he does with power.” This observation resonates in the Nigerian National Assembly, where an alleged sex-for-favor scandal has overshadowed legislative proceedings.

The controversy is traceable to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’srefusal to comply with a seating reassignment mandated by Akpabio in his capacity as Senate President. Senate rules, as outlined in Order 6, grant the Senate President authority to allocate and reallocate seats. Natasha’s defiance of this directive violated established protocols and led to a confrontation on the Senate floor. Her accusations of sexual harassment against Akpabio escalated the tension, casting a shadow over the Senate.

This incident is not unprecedented. In 2018, Akpabio clashed with then-Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki over a similar issue of seating arrangements. However, Akpabio chose to apologize, demonstrating humility and respect for the institution, a contrast to the current situation. This highlights the importance of decorum and adherence to rules in maintaining legislative integrity.

The use of sex as a tool for manipulation is not a new phenomenon. Throughout history, sexual allure has been used to control and manipulate. In corporate settings, individuals in power have exploited their positions to coerce subordinates into compromising situations. The question is: Is Akpabio a saint? The answer is complex. While the allegations against him are serious, they must be weighed against the broader context of his actions and the accuser’s motivations.

Senator Natasha’s allegations were met with scepticism by her colleagues. Senator Ireti Kingibe noted that none of the other female senators had reported similar experiences. Moreover, Natasha’s history of making similar allegations against other politicians, including ex-governor Yahaya Bello, Dino Melaye and Reno Omokri, and though married, her complicated marital past with bearing children through other men, casts doubt on her claims. This pattern of accusations raises questions about her credibility and possible ulterior motives. Akpabio himself has been tainted by Joi Nuine, for helmswoman claim that he made passes that made her slap him.

Sexual harassment in public office is a complex issue. The Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton affair is a poignant example of how power dynamics can complicate personal interactions. Lewinsky, a young intern, became entangled in a scandal that led to Clinton’s impeachment, highlighting the vulnerabilities of subordinates and potential power abuses.

Chinweizu’s “Anatomy of Female Power” explores how women have historically used their sexuality to gain power and wealth. This perspective underscores the complexity of human interactions and power dynamics. The use of sex as a weapon can both empower and victimize individuals.

Allegations of sexual misconduct have brought down numerous politicians globally. Former U.S. Senator Al Franken resigned in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in 2021 following an investigation that found he had engaged in sexual harassment and created a hostile work environment. Similarly, former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner resigned in 2013 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

Conversely, some allegations of sexual advances have proven false. In 2018, Rachel Bush accused Arizona Senator Jeff Flake’s son, Tanner Flake, of abuse, but an investigation revealed she fabricated the allegations. Similarly, Leigh Corfman falsely accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of initiating a sexual encounter when she was 14. An investigation found inconsistencies in her story, and she later admitted to lying about some details.

In Nigeria, male politicians have yet to be prosecuted for sexual harassment due to several factors. Cultural and societal norms deter victims from coming forward due to fear of stigma, shame, or retaliation. This reluctance hinders legal action against powerful individuals. While there are laws against sexual harassment in Nigeria, enforcement is inconsistent, and the legal process slow and cumbersome. High-ranking politicians wield significant influence and resources, allowing them to suppress allegations or manipulate the legal system. These factors create substantial challenges in holding politicians accountable for sexual misconduct.

Instances of sexual misconduct allegations involving Nigerian officials include Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, accused by SimisolaFajemirokun-Ajayi; ActionAid Nigeria’s concerns about recurring allegations within the National Assembly; Babachir Lawal, accused by a female journalist in 2017; Elisha Abbo, accused in 2019; and Patrick Obasi, accused by a US-based woman in 2019.

Several officials have been exonerated after facing allegations. Jeffrey Pollack, accused of harassment in 2018, was cleared by the US Department of Justice. Akinwumi Ambode, accused in 2019, was cleared by the Lagos State House of Assembly. These examples illustrate the complexity of sexual harassment allegations and the difficulties in achieving justice for victims in Nigeria.

It is essential to approach allegations of sexual misconduct with caution and thoroughly investigate the claims before drawing conclusions. The Akpabio/Natasha drama is clearly not about seating arrangements or sexual harassment. Natasha’s accusations against Akpabio seem dubious, given their long-standing family friendship and Akpabio’s kind nature. Akpabiohas always been supportive of Natasha and her husband, Emma Uduaghan. They are no strangers in each other’s fairy tale success stories. Who knows it might have been some other undisclosed deals with wives jumping into the trenches for their husbands.

Despite his imperfections, Akpabio is a commendable Nigerian politician, and this controversy will likely pass, but the Senate President needs to guide his utterances and be mindful of what they represent for different people and milieus. A woman who should know, being a romance journalist, Moji Danisa, opines that Bianca, the widow of the civil war hero, OdumegwuOjukwu, likely has more male admirers than most Nigerian women, yet she navigates her world with class and dignity. It therefore means that if someone made sexual advances, there are ways to handle such matters without turning them into a spectacle. The question is, why now? Are other women in the Senate not beautiful or sexually attractive enough to be targeted by alleged predators? It is either that nothing of the sort took place, or the other women are mature enough not to bring such unpalatable matters to the Senate floor by throwing unnecessary tantrums. He argued that “First, it was Yahyah Bello, now Akpabio”, wondering if she worked in the presidency, it would not have been President Tinubu who would make passes.

The crux of this argument is that the crisis in the Nigerian National Assembly underscores the need for greater maturity and decorum in handling issues related to sexuality. Senators, as representatives of the people, must uphold the highest standards of conduct and avoid using personal grievances to disrupt legislative proceedings or blackmail their colleagues. The allegations against Akpabio, whether true or false, should be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate actions taken to ensure justice and maintain the integrity of the Senate.

The measure of a leader lies not in their ability to wield power but in their capacity to do so with wisdom, humility, and respect for the institutions they serve.

In the words of the ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, “He who conquers others is strong; he who conquers himself is mighty.” This timeless wisdom calls for a sheathing of swords and a return to the principles of self-discipline and respect.

This sex-for-motion controversy underscores the importance of integrity and decorum within the Senate. As representatives of the people, senators must uphold the highest standards of conduct and avoid using personal grievances to disrupt legislative proceedings or blackmail colleagues.

The allegations against Akpabio, whether true or false, warrant a meticulous investigation to ensure justice and maintain the Senate’s integrity. In the words of Lao Tzu, The Nigerian Senate must rise above personal vendettas and focus on the greater good of the nation.

