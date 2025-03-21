Rivers: As National Assembly Ratifies Emergency Declaration, Tinubu Hails

•Meets behind closed-doors, says it will oversight sole administrator

•Recommends committee of eminent countrymen to reconcile Wike, Fubara

•PANDEF: Tinubu stabbed us in the back

•Politicians, lawyers, groups, other stakeholders condemn Senate, House

The National Assembly, yesterday, approved the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

The red chamber, which met behind closed-doors, ratified the six-month suspension of Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly, as announced by Tinubu, through voice votes.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who chaired the plenary, did not call on members to make their contribution after the two hours closed-door session.

In approving the emergency rule, the senate, however, said the National Assembly should oversight the activities of the sole administrator, Obot-Ette Ibas, a former Chief of Naval Staff.

The senate also recommended the setting up of eminent Nigerians, who would meet with the warring parties in the Rivers State political tussle.

House of Representatives, which sat earlier, also approved Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers State.

The decision was reached through a voice vote during yesterday’s plenary after the House failed to form a quorum the previous day, preventing any debate on the president’s proclamation.

Tinubu and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), lauded the National Assembly for what they described as its decisive and patriotic ratification of the state of emergency proclamation in Rivers State.

They said it was a critical step to restoring stability after a protracted political crisis that paralysed governance in the state and endangered national economic security for over 15 months.

But Nigerians across many divides condemned the development, expressing disappointment in the federal legislature.

Addressing his colleagues after the decision had been taken at the executive session, Akpabio said the red chamber followed its rules and constitutional requirements needed to pass such a critical resolution.

According to him, “The senate in closed session discussed issues relevant to the workings of the senate, in particular, and the proclamation of a state of emergency by Mr. President and matters connected with the National Assembly, in general.

“Hence, the senate in the closed session received briefing from the President of the Senate on the circumstances of the proclamation of a state of emergency declared by Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President, Commander-in-Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the state of affairs in Rivers State and the senate resolved as follows:

“The senate invoked the powers conferred on it by Section 305 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and approved the proclamation of the state of emergency declared by Mr President in Rivers State of Nigeria.

“The senate further directs that the declaration of the state of emergency as contained in the proclamation document and hereby mandates the president to review and even to terminate the state of emergency at any given time but not later than six months.

“The senate further resolved that Section 11(4) be invoked, providing the National Assembly the authority to set up a Joint Ad hoc Committee of both chambers to oversight the administration of Rivers State, henceforth.

“The senate further resolves that a committee of eminent Nigerians be set up to reconcile the warring groups within the government of Rivers State within the period of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

“The senate further resolves that the committee to reconcile the warring factions in Rivers State should consist of eminent Nigerians.”

Akpabio added, “Distinguished colleagues, the senate hereby approves the proclamation of the state of emergency 2025 declared by Mr. President in Rivers State of Nigeria, pursuant to Section 305 (2) and pursuant to our rules, section 1(b), of the Standing Orders of the Senate, and also pursuant to rules 134, 135, and 136 of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Distinguished colleagues, let me thank you for your cooperation and patriotism as enunciated, as expressed, as elucidated and as displayed on the floor of the senate today.

“It is our hope that this declaration of a state of emergency by Mr. President, will bring peace and ensure speedy resolution of all the issues that led to the impasse.

“I hope that all will abide by this and use this window of opportunity within the next six months to resolve all issues so that we can have peace and tranquillity with good governance in the Rivers State of Nigeria. I so thank my colleagues.”

In the House of Representatives, a similar decision was reached through a voice vote during plenary session after the House had failed to form a quorum the previous day, preventing any debate on the president’s proclamation.

The lawmakers, however, introduced an amendment allowing for a flexible review of the emergency rule.

Rather than adhering strictly to the six-month duration stated in the proclamation, the House resolved that the emergency could be reassessed and potentially lifted at any time if the situation improved.

Leader of the House, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, who moved the motion, urged members to support the president’s efforts to restore stability in Rivers State, emphasising the need for constructive dialogue to establish lasting peace.

According to Section 305(2) of the Constitution, the declaration requires the approval of at least two-thirds of both legislative chambers—amounting to 240 votes in the House and 73 in the senate.

During the debate, Hon. Obinna Aguocha and Hon. Frederick Agbedi stressed the importance of confirming a quorum before proceeding.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, while responding to the concern assured the House that all procedures would be constitutionally complied with.

Deputy House spokesman, Hon. Philip Agbese, suggested forming a national mediation committee to facilitate peace between Fubara and the state Assembly.

He stated, “We saw in the past when this country was at the point of a precipice, national committees were set up. In the past, even when there were no constitutional provisions, the doctrine of necessity was invoked, to give life back to the country.

“I want to recommend that we set up a national committee of eminent Nigerians, comprising members of the executive and the parliament like we had not long ago with Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) and His Eminence, Bishop Hassan Kuka.

“This committee will mediate to ensure that there is peace in Rivers State, so that within the period of the emergency rule, the parliament, working with executive and other eminent Nigerians, will ensure that we all work together to make sure that the things that led to the emergency rule in River State do not resurface again.”

Deputy Minority Whip, Ali Isah, proposed that the six-month emergency rule could be shortened if peace was quickly restored.

Isah expressed confidence that with strong commitment from all parties, the crisis could be resolved within a short period.

He said, “With strong commitment, the matter in Rivers can be resolved within the shortest period of time. I believe the matter can be resolved by next week.

“If the president shows commitment, and everyone else, we don’t need to wait for a longer period of time. Within a short time, the matter can be resolved. The president should be able to review the state of emergency at any given time.”

Delta lawmaker Benedict Etanabene argued that the emergency rule should be considered alongside Section 11 of the Constitution, which allowed the National Assembly to assume legislative functions in states where the House of Assembly was unable to operate.

He argued that Section 305 could not be read in isolation of Section 11, which gave the National Assembly the powers to take over the role of a state Assembly that was unable to function as was the case with Rivers State House of Assembly.

The House, therefore, approved all three recommendations through a voice vote, with Speaker Abbas confirming that 243 lawmakers had signed the attendance register.

The northern caucus in the House of Representatives had dismissed the call by opposition leaders for immediate reversal of state of emergency rule in Rivers State, insisting it must stand.

The caucus said it was in total support of the president in the discharge of his constitutional powers as clearly stated in Section 305 of the constitution.

It called on the coalition of opposition party leaders to live above partisan lines and be wary of the fact that the laws of the land were unambiguously sacrosanct and could not be contemplated by anyone.

The chairman and leader of the Northern Caucus, Hon. Ado Doguwa, in a statement said the government could not sit down and allow miscreants, hoodlums, and politically motivated thugs to continue to destroy critical national assets at the expense of the national economy.

Doguwa said, “In view of the ongoing discourse on the State of emergency in Rivers State, we are compelled to state clearly that the steps taken by Mr. President and C-in-C of the federal republic of Nigeria are apt, timely and constitutionally appropriate.

“We, as a legislative institution will not allow Mr. President’s constitutional declaration of emergency to fail. Nigeria is indeed greater than any selfish coalition and its conspiracies. The constitutional proclamation of emergency in Rivers state must stand.”

Dogunwa accused Fubara and some other interests outside the state of having knowledge of destruction of critical infrastructure in the oil and gas sector in the Niger Delta.

He stressed that while the legislature was not insensitive to the constitutional imperatives and implications involved, it would not however ignore or take for granted the derailment of law and order in Rivers state.

Tinubu, APC Salute National Assembly for Patriotic Stand on Rivers’ Emergency Rule

Tinubu lauded the National Assembly for a decisive and patriotic ratification of the state of emergency proclamation in Rivers State.

He said it was a critical step to restoring stability after a protracted political crisis that paralysed governance in the state and endangered national economic security for over 15 months.

The president specifically commended the National Assembly’s leadership – Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, other principal officers and members – for prioritising the security and welfare of Rivers State people above partisan interests and other considerations.

He further acknowledged the lawmakers’ diligent review of classified security briefings, underscoring the urgent need for intervention to prevent further escalation.

He stated, “The crisis in Rivers State was at a perilous tipping point, threatening the security of vital oil and gas installations and undermining the national economy and the significant progress we have made in the reforms initiated since our administration commenced in May 2023.

“As I detailed in my address to the nation on 18 March, the near-total collapse of governance, threats to federal economic assets, and the risk of widespread violence left no room for hesitation. This emergency measure is a lifeline to safeguard livelihoods, secure critical infrastructure, and restore democratic accountability.”

The president affirmed that the six-month emergency will empower the newly-appointed sole administrator to stabilise Rivers State, address systemic breakdowns, and facilitate dialogue among conflicting parties.

Tinubu also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the National Assembly to advance peace, economic resilience, and equitable development across Nigeria.

He said, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, BayoOnanuga, “Today’s decision exemplifies what our nation can achieve when unity of purpose and patriotism guide the action of leaders. We remain steadfast in pursuing a safer, more prosperous Nigeria—one where every citizen’s potential is safeguarded and nurtured.”

He thanked all Nigerians for their understanding and urged all stakeholders to support the restoration of peace in Rivers State.

APC Urges Nigerians to Ignore Opposition

All Progressives Congress (APC) commended the leadership and members of the National Assembly for the swift approval of Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, as constitutionally stipulated.

National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, in a statement, said the 10th Assembly demonstrated patriotism by putting the interest of peace and security of the people of Rivers state first, and uniting in the national interest.

“In this regard, we particularly applaud the opposition caucus for rising above partisanship in support of the proclamation.”

Morka added that the president was committed to ensuring peace, maintaining law and order, protecting critical national assets in Rivers state, and ultimately, restoring constitutional order in which all three arms of government — executive, legislature and judiciary – co-existed and performed their constitutionally assigned functions for the well-being and good governance of Rivers state.

He stated, “We urge Nigerians to ignore roving opposition opportunists seeking to exploit the situation in Rivers State to escalate tension in the country.

“These opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, stood idly by, did nothing to help defuse the crisis that had become a clear and present threat to peace, safety of lives and national assets in Rivers State.

“Today, these self-serving individuals did what they do best – issued a lengthy, convoluted and utterly meaningless statement intended to score their names on news headlines and drum up tension.”

The ruling party further urged the people of Rivers State and all well-meaning Nigerians to support Tinubu in his effort to secure peace, protect lives and property in the state.

Politicians, Lawyers, Civil Society Groups, Other stakeholders Condemn Senate, House

Nigerians across spectrums continued to condemn the National Assembly for expressly ratifying Tinubu’s emergency declaration in Rivers State.

South-South Governors Reject Emergency

The South-South Governors’ Forum expressed strong reservations over the federal government’s declaration of a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State.

According to the forum, the political situation in the oil-rich state does not warrant such drastic action by the president

A statement signed by the forum’s chairman and Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, acknowledged the president’s constitutional duty to maintain law and order, but stated that the conditions outlined in Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution for declaring a state of emergency had not been met.

The forum said, “The current political situation in Rivers State does not satisfy the criteria for declaring a state of emergency as outlined in the constitution. Such a declaration should be considered only under extreme conditions, like war, external aggression, imminent invasion, or a breakdown of public order, existential threats to Nigeria, natural disasters, or other significant public dangers.”

It argued that removing a governor, deputy governor, or members of the House of Assembly must follow constitutional procedures as stipulated in Section 188, even as they suggested that due process might not have been fully considered before the emergency declaration.

“We believe that the political disputes in Rivers State between the governor and the House of Assembly should, ideally, be resolved through legal and constitutional means, rather than by executive fiat,” the governors said.

On the way forward, the forum demanded an immediate rescission of the state of emergency to ease tensions and restore stability within the state.

While urging all parties to remain calm, uphold the Nigerian constitution, and embrace dialogue as the best solution to the crisis, the forum said, “The moment for dialogue is now.”

Obi: Action Fostering Impunity

Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general election, in an open letter to Akpabio and Abbas, said Tinubu’s action fostered impunity.

The letter read, “I am moved to come to you, the heads of our legislative branch, in this form because of the present critical situation in the country that needs your urgent and vital intervention to save our democracy.

“President Bola Tinubu’s Tuesday intervention in the ongoing Rivers State political crisis through a declaration of a state of emergency that led to the removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“This is clearly an ultra vires action capable of fostering a culture of impunity, which your arm of government, the legislature, is established to forestall.

“The legislature checks potential executive abuse of power through many means, including the ability to override executive actions through vetoes.

“The legislature’s override of executive actions, such as vetoes of legislation, demonstrate its power to check possible abuse of executive’s authority.

“The separation of powers, where the legislative, executive, and judicial branches each have distinct functions and powers, is a fundamental principle of democracy designed to prevent any one branch from becoming too dominant.

“The legislature’s role in checking possible executive abuses or excesses is crucial for maintaining a balanced and accountable government, preventing potential tyranny and ensuring that the executive branch operates within the bounds of the law.

“This situation throws a huge challenge on the two of you as the heads of the legislative arm of the country.

“I urge you, therefore, to take a dispassionate look at the situation in Rivers State and ensure that you deploy your arm of government properly in the interest of the people of Rivers State and our democracy.

The former governor of Anambra State called on the National Assembly members from the Labour Party to stand firm and reject the removal of governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Obi, in a press statement posted on his verified Facebook handle, said he had long refrained from speaking about the lawmakers because he wanted them to concentrate on their job, but the recent removal of Fubara had made it auspicious that he addressed the.

He stated, “I urge you to stand as true defenders of justice. Do not participate in or support any action, decision, or vote that compromises the integrity of our democracy, undermines the interests of the people of Rivers State, or contradicts our core values of fairness, equity, and transparency.”

Ozekhome: It’s Violation of Constitution

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Professor Mike Ozekhome, berated President Bola Tinubu over the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State.

Ozekhome described the president’s action as a clear violation of the constitution.

The legal luminary declared that neither the president nor the National Assembly had the power to remove a sitting governor or dissolve a state House of Assembly.

He stated that the 1999 Constitution, as amended, did not provide for the removal or suspension of an elected governor under emergency rule.

Ozekhome stated, in a press release yesterday, “Section 305, which grants the president powers to declare a state of emergency, does not include provisions for the removal of state officials.”

While citing various judicial precedents to buttress his position, Ozekhome said Tinubu’s action, if allowed to stand, would set a dangerous precedent for future presidents.

Ozekhome cited historical precedents, including the 2004 Plateau State emergency declared by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which was widely criticised as an overreach of executive power.

Stating that the elected governors and members of Houses of Assembly derived their mandate directly from the people and not from the president, he argued that Tinubu’saction undermined true federalism, the very essence of democracy and the rule of law.

PANDEF: Tinubu Stabbed Us in the Back

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), yesterday, condemned the state of emergency slammed on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, saying the president stabbed the region in the back. The group stated this in a communique issued at the end of its Board of Trustees/ National Executive Council held in Abuja on Thursday.

The communique was signed by HRM Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass; Obong Victor Attah; Amb. Godknows Igali, National Chairman; and Chief Obiuwevbi Ominimini, National Spokesman

The communique said, “The said actions taken by the president have sadly occurred barely one week after he received a high level South-south delegation of top traditional rulers, former governors, former service chiefs, former ministers, former senators, numbering over 100 eminent Nigerian personalities.

“At that occasion, the president appreciated the peace efforts of PANDEF Peace and Reconciliation Committee headed by Obong Victor Attah, former Governor of AkwaIbom State, and encouraged them to continue with the reconciliation activities and report progress back to him.

“The president also charged PANDEF Peace Committee to encourage the governor to comply with the now heavily flawed Supreme Court judgement to present the 2025 budget to the State House of Assembly.

“This declaration of state of emergency totally negates the avowed positions of President Tinubu, as was widely publicised during his interventions in May 2013, when former President Goodluck Jonathan declared state of emergency in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa at the height of Boko Haram insurgency even without removing governors.”

A prominent elder statesman and former publicity secretary of PANDEF, Anabs Sara-Igbe, had also accused the federal government of orchestrating a political assault and biases against the state.

Sara-Igbe voiced mounting concerns over the safety of Fubara, warning that Fubara’slife is at risk and his whereabouts unknown. He said this yesterday in an interview on ARISE News, where he also called for the immediate dismissal of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom he blamed for fuelling instability in Rivers State.

He stated, “If two people are fighting, and you genuinely want peace, you should fire the minister causing confusion, not just take action against the governor.

“The president has the power to dismiss a minister, who has been causing unrest, not only in the Niger Delta but also in the north and the South-east. Instead, he wants to sack a governor. Other governors are watching this unfold.

“If he applies this method elsewhere, particularly in PDP-controlled states, governors who do not do his bidding will be removed.”

CSOs Urges Tinubu to Rescind Order

A coalition of civil society groups under the aegis of Concerned Civil Society Organisations, urged Tinubu to annul his recent state of emergency declaration in Rivers State.

The coalition led by Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), spoke yesterday, while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Dr Christian Onyegbule, representative of CLO, said Tinubu must rescind the state of emergency and reinstate all duly elected officials to restore constitutional order.

The group demanded that an independent panel should be constituted to investigate the root causes of the crisis, and ensure accountability and justice.

It stated, “All stakeholders must engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the political impasse and prioritise the welfare of Rivers State residents. The president must mandate all relevant institutions to ensure the full and unbiased implementation of the Supreme Court’s ruling.”

CHRICED: Tinubu’s Action at Variance with Position on Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger

Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) denounced the emergency rule as a blatant affront to the rights of the citizens of Rivers State, who had exercised their democratic right to elect their representatives.

In a statement, CHRICED said such a declaration posed a significant threat to democratic governance in Nigeria and reflected both political and economic misjudgements that required immediate rectification.

The statement added that by instituting emergency rule in Rivers State, Tinubuappeared to endorse military coups, undermining his credibility to critique the military governments in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

CHRICED, in the statement by its Executive Director, Comrade Ibrahim Zikirullahi, stated that Tinubu had brazenly contravened the 1999 Constitution, which he pledged to uphold, by suspending Fubara, Odu, and all the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and hastily appointing Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Retd) as an administrator to oversee the state for an initial period of six months.

The group said, “Although Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution grants the president the power to declare a state of emergency, it does not authorise him to suspend an elected governor. Chapter 6, Part 2, Section 188 of the constitution specifies a defined procedure for the removal of a governor or deputy governor, which necessitates an impeachment process by the state House of Assembly.”

Nwuche: Tinubu Saved Rivers from Anarchy

Former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, said the emergency rule declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu saved the state from anarchy and bloodshed.

Nwuche called on the National Assembly to expeditiously ratify the president’s declaration in the interest of peace, progress, development and good governance of Rivers and the country.

Nwuche, Wike’s ally, observed that the political crisis, which spanned over one year had adversely affected governance and economic prosperity of the oil-rich state.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, he alleged that investors were leaving the state in droves because of the crisis, and added that the state was near comatose with confusion and uncertainties defining the daily activities of government.

Nwuche said with the declaration and the appointment of a sole administrator, the president had demonstrated that he was a proactive leader and would not sit idly and watch any part of the country burn.

Rivers Elders, Okiro Seek Dialogue

Former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, urged all parties involved in the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu to exercise caution and respect for human rights.

But Rivers elders and leaders expressed regrets that the president did not take any disciplinary action against Wike for alleged gross public misconduct, saying this is miscarriage of justice and is condemnable.

In a statement, yesterday, the former IG, who is also from Rivers State, expressed concern about the political impasse that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

He called on all warring factions to sheathe their sword and engage in peaceful dialogue to find a resolution that benefited all parties involved. He stressed the need for unity, dialogue, and respect for human rights in order to overcome the current crisis in Rivers State.

At a press briefing, Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum said for “Mr President to single out Governor Sim Fubara and the Honourable members of the Rivers State House Assembly for suspension, without taking any disciplinary action on his minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, for gross public misconduct, is a clear miscarriage of justice and it is condemnable”.

The forum, in the briefing led by its chairman and former governor of Rivers State, Chief Rufus Ada-George, observed, “If Governor Fubara and the lawmakers are facing a six-month suspension, it’s only fair and just that Wike, the Minister of FCT, should also face a similar six-month suspension.

“This move would ensure that justice is served and that all parties involved in the unfortunate crisis are held accountable for their actions.”

They recalled that Fubara made efforts to obey the Supreme Court judgement, and stressed that the governor’s efforts were frustrated by the 27 lawmakers, who allegedly refused to comply with him.