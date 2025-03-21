Federal Govt Clears Full-Time HND Graduates for NYSC Mobilisation

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has officially resolved the long-standing issue regarding the mobilisation of Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, announced on Thursday that only full-time HND graduates are eligible for NYSC mobilisation.

This clarification followed extensive discussions with the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu which was aimed at resolving the previous exclusions that affected HND graduates, particularly those who completed their National Diploma (ND) through part-time programmes.

It will be recalled that there were controversies surrounding the NYSC mobilisation process.

The issue affected mainly HND holders who had completed their ND through part-time programmes, leading to widespread protests and concerns about fairness in the mobilisation process.

Many HND graduates found themselves excluded from the NYSC, which created a sense of inequity.

However, recent developments have brought the exclusion of full-time HND graduates to light, with some being left out of the mobilisation process due to the nature of their studies.

In response, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, issued a statement on Thursday night confirming the positive outcome of these discussions.

The statement noted that the new decision marks a significant breakthrough for full-time HND graduates, who were previously excluded from the NYSC programme.

It also stated the Federal Ministry of Education’s commitment to promoting fairness, equity, and inclusivity in Nigeria’s education system.

However, graduates who pursued part-time HND programmes will remain ineligible for mobilisation.

To facilitate this process, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has been directed to expedite the collation of data for eligible HND graduates.

In line with this, a circular has been sent to all Rectors of Polytechnics, instructing them to upload the necessary graduate data onto a newly created HND admission portal.

The Minister emphasised that the NYSC mobilisation process will be strictly for those who completed a full-time HND programme.

He also noted that the newly created portal will ensure proper documentation of full-time HND graduates and serve as an official database for NYSC mobilisation, addressing previous challenges related to admission records.

The Minister urged all eligible full-time HND graduates to take advantage of this opportunity and proceed with their mobilisation without delay, reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering equal opportunities for all qualified Nigerian graduates and ensuring their contributions to national development through the NYSC scheme.

