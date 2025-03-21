DHQ: Military Not Aware of Peace Path Between Communities, Bandits in North-west

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that it was not aware of any ongoing or existing peace path between communities and bandits in the North-west operational theatre.

The military also said that it cannot deploy troops to every community simply because some lawmakers called for deployment to protect their constituencies.

Responding to questions during the biweekly briefing at DHQ in Abuja yesterday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Markus Kangye, said that the military authority is not aware of any peace path between communities and bandits.

Communities in the North-west were alleged to be entering into a peace path with bandit groups to protect their localities, a situation critics said is an affront to the military and the nation’s counter-insurgency effort in the zone.

General Kangye stated: “To the best of our knowledge, we have never had any peace deal with the bandits as a military. When communities want to do that, I don’t think that they seek approval from the military to do so.

“The military authority is not aware of that. The military is conducting its operations in accordance with the rules of engagement and code of conduct for internal security operations.”

“So, if any community goes about calling bandits for a peace path, the military does not support those efforts.”

On the recent attack on the pipeline in Niger Delta, the Coordinator stated that field commanders are aware of what is happening in the field. “So, whatever has happened, they will investigate and revert to DHQ with their findings. I cannot stand here to tell you the outcome of their investigation when they have not yet forwarded their findings. I want to tell you that the military will not fold its hands and allow critical infrastructures to be destroyed by criminals. That is why they are there to protect critical infrastructures.”

Responding to a question on the demand by lawmakers to deploy troops to prevent bandits from overrunning communities in their constituencies, General Kangye queried: “Where will we get the troops to deploy in every community? You are talking about Kebbi state – is Kebbi not in the North-west? It was not up to two years that a joint taskforce was established in the North-west. That is Operation Fansan Yamma, which takes care of the North-west, just like the joint taskforce Operation Hadin Kai is taking care of the North-east and Operation Udo Ka was also established to take care of the South-east.

“The commanders in the field have more information about what happens within every enclave under their area of responsibility and they know how to deploy troops appropriately to contain any threat. If every Member or Senator put up a demand that troops be deployed to their constituencies, where would we get the troops from? It is not possible. The troops are responsible for every security breach in their area of responsibility, so calling for troops to surround a particular enclave is out of place. If that happens, will they remain there to protect the people of the area alone? What happens to other areas? The commanders in the field know how to plan their deployment very well”.

Earlier in his brief, the Director of Defence Media Operations revealed that no fewer than 127 terrorists were killed across all operational theatres in one week, while 43 others were arrested.

General Kangye further disclosed that 75 rehabilitated terrorists were also handed over to the Borno State government.

He stated that the rehabilitated persons comprised seven adult males, 34 adult females and 34 children.