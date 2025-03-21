  • Friday, 21st March, 2025

Breaking: Supreme Court Nullifies Judgment Sacking Anyanwu as PDP’s National Secretary

Breaking | 17 minutes ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The apex court has nullified the judgments of the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court, which sacked Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A five-member panel of the apex court on Friday, held that the issue of who is the National Secretary of the PDP borders on the internal affairs of a political party which is not justiciable.

Justice Jamilu Tukur, who delivered the lead judgment of the Supreme Court consequently struck out the judgment of the trial court delivered in October last year and also set aside the majority judgment of the Court of Appeal which had in December affirmed the sack of Anyanwu as PDP’s National Secretary.

Justice Tukur subsequently affirmed the minority judgment of the appellate court delivered by Justice Ekanem, which had nullified the judgment of the trial court on account of lack of jurisdiction.

Besides, the apex court held that the plaintiff, Aniagu Emmanuel, who initiated the suit at the trial court lacked the necessary legal backing to do so, since he did not show how he was affected by who is the National Secretary of the PDP.

Details later.

