Surjoodeen: AI-integrated Laptops Will Enhance Productivity, Security  

Managing Director, Southern Africa at HP, Yesh Surjoodeen, speaks about how AI-integrated laptops designed for the African market, will enhance productivity and security, while rapidly transforming the workplace. Emma Okonji presents the excerpts:

HP is at the forefront of AI innovation. How is the company integrating AI into its personal laptops and what impact will this have on the African market?

I think this is very important for the African market, firstly because Artificial Intelligence (AI) laptops are not just designed fundamentally around enhancing productivity but also for providing security and, more importantly, personalization. For the African market, it is really about things that matter more to us in some instances, such as battery optimisation and the ability to have security available at all times.

AI laptops are really driving the ability to be adaptive in decision-making, particularly in how we can better utilise battery life while ensuring security. But overall, I believe AI integration will redefine how professionals and, more importantly, students in Africa interact with their devices. At HP, we ensure that AI-powered laptops serve both our enterprise and consumer markets, and we see a growing demand in our market.

Beyond hardware, how is HP ensuring that AI solutions in Africa align with local business and workforce needs?

Hardware alone is not something that stands on its own. We must also be familiar with the software side of the equation.

Microsoft Copilot, for instance, is an AI-based software tool that enhances generative capabilities. We anticipate a rapid investment in many software technologies that will strengthen AI adoption and unlock better opportunities.

For local businesses and workforces, it is essential to focus on skill development by fostering a better understanding of AI tools and customizing them for the African market. At the very least, we must ensure continuous upskilling for both our customers and workforce on how best to use these tools.

HP is very keen at driving technology using AI. What in your view, are the biggest challenges in bringing AI integrated personal laptops to the African market?

Certainly, there are challenges in bringing AI-integrated personal laptops to several African markets. The most obvious challenge is infrastructure, which we all must find a way to work around because it is critical. Infrastructure is a challenge primarily due to unstable power supply and, more importantly, sporadic connectivity depending on the region in Africa.

Aside from infrastructure, affordability and accessibility are also major challenges. These factors affect how quickly we can introduce AI-powered technology and enable Africans to compete on a global level. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that AI technology is available, affordable, and accessible to Africans as soon as possible.

We are also exploring ways to design, develop, and create devices that are more affordable for our market because global markets can be vastly different. The sooner we can achieve this, the easier it will be to educate customers on making informed decisions about AI-powered devices, which is crucial for driving adoption. These are some of the key challenges we need to start addressing.

AI’s energy consumption is a growing concern. How is HP addressing sustainability while introducing AI-driven hardware?

The first step in addressing this is by ensuring that AI devices are optimized. As we run more AI-driven tasks, we must ensure that the devices offer energy-efficient benefits through thoughtful design. We have put significant effort into optimizing our hardware and reducing power consumption.

While we can achieve this at the hardware level, our AI notebooks also feature AI-driven power management tools. This means that devices do not always have to run at full capacity; instead, the system can intelligently maximize power utilization.

Beyond energy efficiency at the device level, we are also taking steps to reduce our overall energy consumption footprint. We are committed to responsible technology development and manufacturing. HP is continuously working on innovative solutions to drive down energy consumption while ensuring high performance.

You talked about integrating AI into devices earlier on. How do you address the issue of interoperability when integrating AI into devices?

We understand that the world is highly interconnected, with many solutions being cloud-based. There are numerous opportunities to process data both in the cloud and on-premise, making interoperability a crucial factor.

We acknowledge that we cannot limit or control end users to a single technology. However, we do believe that when AI-driven security solutions are integrated into HP’s own environment, we can provide better optimization because we have a deeper understanding of our hardware.

That said, we remain committed to offering security and AI solutions that function across different devices, including those from other manufacturers. The extent of interoperability depends on the available data and the extent to which AI tools can leverage this data to maximize their capabilities.

We’ve seen how AI is transforming the workplace. How do HP’s AI-powered laptops improve the employee experience?

This is a crucial discussion, as today’s work environment is constantly evolving. The first key aspect is device efficiency. AI automates many tasks, which reduces distractions and allows employees to focus on more strategic and creative work. Optimization and automation are essential for transforming the modern workplace.

The second important aspect is security. As we work in a hyper-connected world, threat detection is critical. HP has invested heavily in using AI to develop smarter, faster, and more stringent cybersecurity solutions. AI-powered threat detection technology plays a crucial role in safeguarding businesses and remote workers against evolving cyber threats.

With AI advancing rapidly, concerns about job displacement remain. How will HP ensure that AI adoption in Africa benefits the workforce rather than replace it?

At HP, we see AI as an enabler rather than a disruptor. AI is designed to enhance human potential—helping individuals handle strategic tasks and streamline routine work. We understand that today’s workforce operates under immense pressure to boost productivity, expand businesses, and compete globally. The key is education. That is why we are heavily investing in digital literacy and AI training programs. By ensuring that people understand AI as a tool for empowerment rather than a replacement for jobs, we foster a workforce that is better equipped for the AI-driven future.

How does AI in HP’s devices support business scalability and security for Nigerian businesses?

Digital literacy and cybersecurity are non-negotiable for Nigerian enterprises. As AI evolves, malicious actors are also leveraging it to pose greater security risks.

HP’s AI security features are designed to strengthen business defenses. AI-powered solutions ensure that as businesses grow, they remain protected with scalable security measures. Whether a company is a small business or a large enterprise, our AI-driven devices are built to evolve alongside their needs.

HP also ensures that AI-powered notebooks and devices provide extensive security tools to protect sensitive data. By securing devices at both the hardware and software levels, we help businesses scale securely in an increasingly digital world.

Nigeria’s education and healthcare sectors are evolving. How can HP’s AI-integrated laptops contribute to these industries?

Education is a priority, and AI presents numerous opportunities to transform learning experiences. HP invests in AI-powered learning tools to help students personalize their education and explore new ways of acquiring knowledge.

Healthcare is equally critical. Nigeria has a large population with varying levels of infrastructure maturity. AI-powered laptops can help address some of these challenges by enabling faster data processing, patient diagnosis, and healthcare research.

With AI capabilities, institutions can develop their own healthcare solutions tailored to local needs. HP’s AI-enabled laptops provide the necessary hardware to support these innovations, offering intuitive, secure, and powerful tools to bring healthcare solutions to those who need them most.

AI is not about replacing jobs—it is about improving productivity, optimizing business operations, and enhancing security. HP’s AI-powered laptops are designed to empower Africa’s workforce, businesses, and key industries, ensuring long-term value and sustainable technological growth.