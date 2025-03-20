Ibadan Stampede: Oyo Withdraws Case Against Naomi, Hamzat, Fasasi

Justice Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, on Thursday, struck out the charges against former Queen Naomi Ogunwusi, a radio presenter, Oriyomi Hamzat and the Principal of Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan, Abdullahi Fasasi.

Akintola also ordered the release of the defendants’ international passports.

During the court session, the judge, in a light-hearted tone, advised the defendants to be guided and avoid similar issues in the future.

The Oyo State Attorney-General, Abiodun Aikomo, while addressing the media after the court session, described the incident that led the death of many children as unfortunate.

Aikomo argued that in law, when a death occurred and the circumstances were not natural, the law would take its course.

“So the state responded by filing charges against the persons implicated in the investigation.

“In the course of doing that, we actually wanted to prosecute, but the affected persons showed empathy; they showed compassion as far as human beings can do.

“They tried to assuage the feelings of the affected parties in the circumstance and we felt the essence of prosecution is not to kill people or persecute them.

“It is in the interest of justice to discontinue these charges and that is what has happened today,” the attorney-general said.

The defendants had been standing trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, acceleration of death, negligent acts, causing harm and failure to provide adequate security and medical facilities.

The offences were said to have contravened Sections 308, 324, 344 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

No fewer than 35 children lost their lives during a stampede at a Children’s Christmas funfair held at Basorun area of Ibadan in December 2024, allegedly organised by the defendants.

The court had earlier granted bail to Naomi, Hamzat and Fasasi in the sum of N10 million each, with two sureties each, while their passports were ordered to be deposited with the court. (NAN)