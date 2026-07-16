NIWA Unveils Nationwide Overhaul to Phase Out Unsafe Boats, Rebuild Jetties

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The National Inland Waterways Authority has announced a sweeping reform programme to transform Nigeria’s inland water transport sector, with a focus on rehabilitating jetties, removing unsafe vessels, and driving private sector investment.

Barrister Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, Chairman of the NIWA Governing Board, disclosed the initiative on Thursday during a media briefing

The briefing followed an inspection tour of NIWA facilities by members of the Board alongside the Managing Director, Engineer Yusuf Gerie.

According to a statement signed by Shagari’s Media Aide, Musa Ubandawaki and made available to newsmen in Sokoto, the newly inaugurated Board has begun a comprehensive assessment of NIWA assets nationwide to identify infrastructure gaps and set rehabilitation priorities.

Shagari said the Authority is determined to restore all NIWA offices and jetties to meet modern standards. He noted that the facilities must be capable of supporting the increasing demand for safe and efficient water transportation across the country.

“We have made provisions in our budget to address infrastructure challenges across our offices and jetties nationwide. We want all NIWA facilities to be functional, presentable and capable of supporting efficient service delivery,” the Board Chairman stated.

A central plank of the reform is the gradual elimination of aging and unsafe boats that continue to endanger passengers and operators on Nigeria’s inland waterways. Shagari said the Authority will no longer tolerate vessels that fail safety benchmarks.

To achieve this, NIWA will encourage indigenous operators to acquire safer and technologically advanced boats. The Authority will also prioritize Nigerian boat building companies in procurement arrangements to strengthen local capacity.

“We are committed to phasing out unsafe vessels and replacing them with safer and more modern alternatives. We will work with indigenous boat builders and industry stakeholders to raise fleet standards and improve the quality of water transport services across the country,” Shagari added.

The Board Chairman further called for increased private sector participation in dredging, jetty development, and water transport operations. He said such partnerships are critical to unlocking the economic potential of Nigeria’s vast inland waterways.

On revenue generation, Shagari said NIWA will intensify stakeholder engagement, improve regulatory compliance, and deepen collaboration with government agencies and private investors to boost internally generated revenue.

In the area of safety and security, the Authority said it is strengthening cooperation with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies. The goal is to enforce compliance with waterways regulations and dismantle unauthorized and unregulated jetties operating across the country.

Speaking during the inspection, NIWA Managing Director, Engineer Yusuf Gerie, said the visit to Lagos facilities was to obtain firsthand information on operational challenges. He expressed confidence that the Board’s renewed focus on infrastructure, safety, and collaboration would advance the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the marine and blue economy sector.

Lagos Area Manager, Engineer Sarat Braimah, reaffirmed Lagos’ position as the nation’s leading inland water transport hub. Also, Board Member, Captain Tajudeen Alao, urged operators and investors to support the reform, saying increased investment in modern vessels and indigenous boat building would create jobs and strengthen the waterways economy.