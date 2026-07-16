CIIN President, Ilori,  Bows Out

Ebere Nwoji

Outgoing President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs. Yetunde Olubunmi Ilori, has said that her vigorously pursued EPIC agenda has widely spread insurance education and awareness to Nigerians at all levels including youths in secondary and tertiary institutions of learning and even primary school pupils.

Ilori, who spoke at a virtual press conference with members of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) ahead of her valedictory ceremony and the institute’s Annual General Meeting, in Lagos said she was leaving office fulfilled, having pursued an ambitious vision anchored on her EPIC agenda.

She said EPIC means Education, Professionalism, Institutional and Individual Recognition, and Capacity Building.

Reflecting on what she described as a transformative two-year administration driven by education, professionalism, industry collaboration and landmark reforms, Ilori said her tenure had laid a solid foundation for the continued growth of Nigeria’s insurance industry.

According to her, the achievements recorded during the past two years were products of collective efforts by stakeholders across the insurance ecosystem rather than individual accomplishments.

“I came into office with a clear intention to make a difference because every leader should be remembered for the impact made. Whatever achievements we have recorded are not mine alone but those of the entire insurance industry,” she said.

According to her, one of the defining milestones of her administration was the institute’s contribution to the successful passage of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, replacing legislation that had governed the industry for more than three decades.

She described the new law as a landmark reform expected to stimulate significant growth, improve regulatory effectiveness and position the insurance industry for greater national relevance.

Beyond legislative reforms, Ilori highlighted the expansion of insurance education and public awareness through the annual Insurance Week, which introduced market outreaches, school engagements, youth programmes and public campaigns designed to deepen insurance penetration across the country.

She said the Institute also broadened its engagement with tertiary institutions, where insurance and actuarial science students independently organised Insurance Week activities in partnership with the CIIN.

As part of efforts to attract young people into the profession, Ilori said the institute introduced an insurance hackathon that brought together students, technology innovators and insurance professionals to develop practical solutions capable of transforming the industry.

She further disclosed that the institute had launched a digital initiative aimed at training one million Nigerian youths on insurance literacy, providing them with knowledge to pursue careers in insurance, become insurance advocates or make informed purchasing decisions.

According to her, the programme is being implemented in collaboration with stakeholders, including the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

To introduce insurance education at an earlier stage, she said the institute also published two age-specific books titled “Insurance for Beginners” for children between four and ten years as well as those aged 11 to 16.

The books, she explained, are currently being distributed to schools to simplify insurance concepts and encourage financial literacy from childhood.

Ilori said the institute also continued recognising outstanding students, teachers, schools and parents in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) insurance subject, while engaging government to restore insurance education in secondary school curricula after its suspension.

On professional development, she said the CIIN strengthened capacity building through improved conferences, board-level training programmes and enhanced participation by members in the Diaspora, allowing Nigerian practitioners to benefit from global best practices.

She also highlighted improvements at the College of Insurance and Financial Management, where insurance companies renovated facilities bearing their names and members donated modern infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art information technology laboratory.

Ilori praised the growing collaboration among industry institutions, citing joint initiatives involving the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), NAICOM and other stakeholders under the “One Insurance” platform.

She commended NAIPE for its consistent media support throughout her administration, noting that the association’s extensive coverage of CIIN activities helped amplify industry conversations and promote insurance awareness.

“I feel fulfilled as the 52nd President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria. I am honoured to have served this great institute. I am not successful until the industry becomes successful, and I am glad the industry has continued to move forward during my tenure. I am confident my successor will also succeed because leadership at the institute is built on continuity,” she said.