Bogo Beverages Inaugurates N20bn Manufacturing Plant

Raheem Akingbolu

Bogo Beverages has inaugurated a new 80,000-capacity manufacturing plant in Ikorodu, Lagos, following a N20 billion investment aimed at expanding its footprint in Nigeria’s fast-growing beverage industry.

The inauguration ceremony attracted government officials, business leaders, distributors and members of the host community, highlighting the significance of what the company described as one of the largest single investments in Nigeria’s beverage manufacturing sector this year.

According to the management of the company, the new facility will produce a wide range of beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, spirits, bitters and bottled water. It explained that the integrated manufacturing hub positions Bogo Beverages to compete simultaneously across five major beverage categories while strengthening its production capacity and nationwide market presence.

Beyond boosting production, the project is expected to generate more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs spanning manufacturing, logistics, distribution, retail and other supporting sectors along the beverage value chain, providing a significant economic boost to Lagos and surrounding communities.

Commenting, the Chief Executive Officer of Bogo Beverages, Dr. Godwin Oche, described the investment as a demonstration of the company’s long-term confidence in Nigeria’s economy and the resilience of local consumers.

He said the new factory would enable the company to improve efficiency, scale up operations and create greater value for employees, distributors, consumers, shareholders and the host community.

According to Oche, the investment marks a new phase in the company’s growth strategy by leveraging local manufacturing capacity to strengthen competitiveness while supporting Nigeria’s industrial development.

The Ikorodu plant is equipped with automated production lines, quality assurance laboratories and energy-efficient systems designed to meet international manufacturing standards. Its strategic location provides direct access to Lagos—the country’s largest consumer market—and serves as a hub for nationwide distribution as well as the company’s international operations in Ghana and Kenya. Production has commenced, with products expected to reach retail shelves across Nigeria in the coming weeks.

Bogo Beverages is a Nigerian beverage manufacturer involved in the production, marketing and distribution of carbonated soft drinks, juices, spirits, bitters and bottled water. The company also distributes several internationally recognised brands in the wine, cognac and whiskey categories.