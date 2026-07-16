Court Jails Man Arrested by DSS 20 Years for Concealing Information on Notorious Bandit

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, sentenced one Muhammad Sani to twenty years imprisonment for conspiring to conceal information about an alleged notorious bandit, Danranmi, which led to his escape.

Sani, of Nabi Village, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, was convicted on Count One and Count Two of a four-count charge bordering on terrorism-related offences.

The charges read “that you Muhamnad Sani, Male, of Nabi Village Shiroro LGA, Niger State and Danranmi (now at large) on or about the 9th of January 2023 at Lafia, Nasarawa State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire amongst yourselves to conceal information that Danranmi is a notorious bandit who supplies arms and ammunition to kidnappers and bandits in and around Niger State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and punishable under Section 16(1)(b)of the same Act.

Count two: That you Muhammad SaniI, Male, of Nabi Village Shiroro LGA, Niger State on or about the 9th of January, 2023 at Lafia, Nasarawa State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court had information that one Danranmi is a notorious bandit who supplies arms and ammunition to kidnappers and bandits in and around Niger State which you knew would have been of material assistance in securing his apprehension for offences under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and failed to disclose such information to any law enforcement or security officer as soon as reasonably practicable. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16(1)(b)of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

Count three: that you Muhammad Sani, Male, of Nabi Village Shiroro LGA, Niger State and Danranmi (now at Large) on or about the 9th of January, 2023 at Lafia, Nasarawa within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire amongst yourselves to receive the sum of Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira

(N580,000) from Danranmi for the purchase of One Hundred and Fifty rounds of ammunition (150) from one Chairman having reasonable grounds to believe that it will be used in full or in part to commit an offence under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and punishable under Section 21 of the same Act

Count four: that you Muhammad Sani, Male, of Nabi Village Shiroro LGA, Niger State on or about the 9th of January, 2023 at Lafia, Nassarawa State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did receive the sum of Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (N580,000) from one Danranmi, for the purchase of One Hundred and Fifty rounds of ammunition

(150) from one Chairman having reasonable grounds to believe that it will be used in full or in part to commit an offence under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022″.

Justice Nwite sentenced Sani to twenty years’ imprisonment without an option of fine on Count One and Count Two, with the sentence to take effect from his date of arrest, which is January 11, 2023. He is to serve the term at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

“The conviction is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to prosecute those who enable banditry and terrorism financing by withholding useful intelligence around the country,” a security source stated.