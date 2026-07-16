Sahara Group Tasks UNILAG Students on Driving Africa’s Energy Transition

Funmi Ogundare

Sahara Group Wednesday called on students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to become active contributors to Africa’s energy future, urging them to move beyond conventional solutions and embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability as drivers of development across the continent.

The call was made during the Energy Transition 360° (ET360) programme hosted by the UNILAG Energy Club, where the energy conglomerate introduced students to its ‘Beyond XXX’ vision, aimed at inspiring future leaders to create solutions that promote sustainable development, energy access and shared prosperity.

The event brought together industry leaders, academics, policymakers and students to discuss the future of energy, sustainability and innovation, with Sahara Group executives emphasising the critical role of young people in shaping Africa’s energy transition.

Speaking at the programme, Sahara Group’s Director of Governance and Sustainability, Ejiro Gray, explained that the future of Africa’s energy sector would depend largely on the willingness of young people to innovate and develop solutions tailored to the continent’s unique challenges.

According to her, Beyond XXX is founded on the belief that every generation has a responsibility to expand opportunities for the next generation.

“Beyond XXX is rooted in the belief that every generation has a responsibility to expand the possibilities available to the next. Africa’s energy future will be shaped by bold thinkers, innovative problem-solvers and purpose-driven leaders. The continent needs young people who are willing to develop solutions that improve energy access, promote sustainability and create shared prosperity,” she said.

She noted that the organisation’s longstanding partnership with UNILAG and its investments in student-focused initiatives reflect its belief that education, innovation and entrepreneurship remain critical drivers of sustainable development.

In his remarks, Sahara Group’s Head of Human Resources, Emilomo Arorote, urged students to cultivate a growth mindset and acquire the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

“The future belongs to individuals who can continuously learn, adapt and create value. Beyond academic excellence, young people must cultivate the resilience, curiosity and leadership capabilities required to drive meaningful change. Africa’s greatest opportunity lies in the ability of its young people to transform challenges into sustainable solutions,” Arorote said.

He further encouraged students to view entrepreneurship and innovation as effective tools for creating jobs, unlocking opportunities and supporting long-term economic growth across Africa.

Sahara Group said its participation in ET360 aligns with its commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders through strategic partnerships with educational institutions.

Arorote noted that through initiatives such as the Sahara School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, entrepreneurship-focused programmes and other learning platforms developed in collaboration with UNILAG, the organisation continues to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and networks required to succeed in a rapidly evolving global environment.

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