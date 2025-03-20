EFCC: We’re Investigating Bauchi Governor, Mohammed, in Connection to N70bn Fraud

•Arrests state’s accountant-general, others

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, disclosed that it was investigating the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, in connection to an alleged N70 billion fraud.

To that extent, the agency has arrested the Accountant General of Bauchi State, Alhaji Sirajo Mohammed.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, who disclosed those who had been arrested alongside the accountant-general, said, “The Commission is investigating the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed regarding the matter.

“Already, investigations showed that cash withdrawal of N59 billion had been made through various bank accounts opened and operated by the Accountant-General on behalf of the state government.

“The money was moved to Abubakar and Sambo, who in turn made cash payments to party agents and associates of the governor. The BDC operator, Abubakar earlier jumped bail and has now been rearrested,” the statement read in part.

He the accountant-general was arrested in Abuja, by operatives of the EFCC, alongside Aliyu Abubakar of Jasfad Resources Enterprise, an unlicensed bureau de change operator and Sunusi Ibrahim Sambo, a Point of Sale (PoS) operator.

Oyewale disclosed that they were arrested in connection with investigations of money laundering, diversion of public funds and misappropriation to the tune of N70 billion.