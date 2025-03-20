Breast Cancer: Ignorance, Late Diagnosis, Treatment Fueling Fatalities, Says Group

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A leading cancer elimination advocacy group, Oncopadi Technologies, has listed lack of awareness, insufficient funds, poor access to early diagnosis and treatment as major reasons a lot of women die of breast cancer in Nigeria and other African countries.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the launch of the Breast Cancer Access Navigation and Testing Programme in Abuja, Consultant Clinical Oncologist and founding CEO of Oncopadi Technologies, Dr. Omolola Salako, said that the Global Cancer observatory had projected that more than 32,000 new breast cancer cases will be recorded in Nigeria in 2025

“The statistics implied that approximately 2,700 cases would be detected each month and 88 cases each day.

“In sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, half of the women diagnosed with breast cancer do not survive beyond five years due to factors such as lack of awareness, insufficient funds, and limited access to testing and treatment,” she said.

Salako said that BRANT hoped to tackle these challenges by leveraging technology to ensure equitable access to care.

She said that BRANT was targeting at supporting 5,000 newly diagnosed breast cancer patients across the country.

According to her, participants will connect with a network of healthcare providers and receive comprehensive evaluations and personalized treatment recommendations through tumor board reviews.

“Our goal is to shorten diagnostic timelines to under 60 days, improving survival rates and quality of life.

“Beyond clinical care, we aim to foster a supportive and empowering community for patients”.

Speaking further on the challenges posed by breast cancer Salako said, “For five seconds, I want you to imagine what it feels like for the 88 women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer today. Now imagine, if you will, the mental, physical, and financial barriers breast cancer raises. When a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, a ton of emotions consume her—fear, anger, and confusion.

“In a matter of weeks, she would realize the direct cost of her treatment would be between 2-30 million naira or maybe more. In fact, her indirect cost of care may even cost her more if her source of livelihood (her job or business) is threatened. For example, multiple hospital visits for diagnosis, treatment, and management of side effects may consume her time and prevent her from earning her potential.”

Head of Access at Roche Products Limited, Terseer explained that the programme was being targeted at 5,000 newly diagnosed breast cancer patients.

He said the average diagnostic timeline extends to six months, compared to less than 60 days elsewhere.

“Today, 5-in-10 women diagnosed with breast cancer will not be here in 5 years time.There is an urgent need to reduce the time to diagnosis of breast cancer in order to improve survival.

He said BRANT program will provide free immunohistochemistry tests for 5,000 women as quickly as possible no matter where they live in Nigeria.

According to him, Roche has always been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions to healthcare challenges and fostering partnerships that benefit society, the healthcare system and patients.

“Today, we are launching the Breast Cancer Access Navigation and Testing (BRANT) Program, a

transformative initiative to reshape breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in Nigeria.

“BRANT aims to navigate women through the hurdles of breast cancer diagnosis and provide them access to free immunohistochemistry testing, reducing diagnostic delays.”