Customs, Immigration Strengthen Collaboration with Lagos Police to Combat Trans-border Crimes

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Controller of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Comptroller Michael Toyin Awe, and the Controller of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Comptroller D.O. Adebambo, paid a courtesy visit yesterday to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Moshood Oluhundare Jimoh.

The visit was aimed at reinforcing inter-agency cooperation in combating trans-border crimes and curbing the importation of prohibited goods.

During their visit to the Command Headquarters in Ikeja, both senior officials reaffirmed their agencies’ commitment to working closely with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to enhance security across Lagos State.

According to Comptroller Awe, “We need to build upon the existing synergy we have been enjoying. And we cannot do it alone. This robust cooperation must continue, especially now that security threats are becoming more pronounced.

“Recently, within my command, we intercepted and seized a shipment of military accoutrements. This was achieved through the vigilance of my officers and men, as well as strict adherence to our directive that all cargo undergo 100 per cent examination.

“Through this process, we successfully confiscated the items and traced their source to Turkey. The perpetrators were identified, prosecuted, and sentenced to prison.

“These are the areas where we need to strengthen our synergy. We all serve one nation—Nigeria—and we must work together to protect it.”

Similarly, Comptroller Adebambo underscored the historical ties between the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Police, stressing the importance of cooperation.

He said: “First of all, let me congratulate you on your appointment as Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command. I understand the enormity of your responsibility, as you oversee more than 18,000 officers.

“My visit today is significant because, until 1963, the Nigerian Immigration Service was an alien section within the Nigerian Police Force. So, in many ways, this feels like a homecoming for me.

“I am well aware of your distinguished service record. You have served in various capacities, and I am particularly pleased to learn that your background is in public relations. I appeal to you to ensure that we continue working together for the security of Lagos State.

“As uniformed personnel, our primary duty is national security. The Nigerian Immigration Service is tasked with migration management and border control. In recent years, we have introduced new and more advanced border security measures compared to what was in place in the past.

“To address the ongoing issue of unregulated and illegal migration into Nigeria, the service has implemented an e-border system. It involves the installation of surveillance masts at border locations, with cameras mounted on them to enhance monitoring and control.”

In response, CP Jimoh reaffirmed the Lagos State Police Command’s commitment to inter-agency collaboration and security enhancement.

“I sincerely appreciate your visit and the continuous efforts of both the Nigerian Customs Service and the Nigerian Immigration Service in tackling trans-border crimes. Security is not a one-agency task; it requires collective responsibility.

“The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to strengthening our partnership with both agencies. We will continue to share intelligence, support your operations, and ensure that criminals who exploit our borders to perpetrate crime are brought to justice.

“Our goal is to ensure a safer Lagos for all, and I assure you that this command will work closely with you in achieving that objective,” he said.