President’s Son Pays Medical Bills of Some Nigerians to Mark Ramadan

Daji Sani in Yola





The son of President Bola Tinubu, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, has paid the medical bills of some Nigerians to mark the Ramadan fast, in demonstration of the virtues of togetherness and unity

While in Adamawa State, Seyi took time to extend philanthropic gestures, including a visit to the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, where he toured some wards and settled the bills of patients.

He was also at a number of mosques and orphanage homes, where he gave out food items and other valuables

Seyi told the youth drawn from across Adamawa State that the national students loan scheme and some other youth-centred programmes of the federal government were products of his father’s passion for the good of young people

Seyi, who was in Yola late in the evening of Sunday, March 16, when he observed the day’s breaking of Ramadan fast with some youths, stressed that his father wanted Nigerian children to thrive.

He said, “This is the only president that conceived students’ loan programme, the only president that created platform for young people to thrive, the only president who creates economy that benefits everybody.”

Seyi added that his father was the sort of president who did not seek to enrich his pockets but strove always to reposition the country for national prosperity.

He explained that he was in Yola for iftar (Ramadan fast-breaking meal) and to generally mix with his peers.