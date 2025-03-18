Police Confirm Trans Niger Pipeline Explosion in Rivers, Arrest Suspects

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Bodo community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State has witnessed an explosion at the Trans Niger Pipeline in the area.

The Rivers State Police have confirmed the incident while assuring the people of their safety.

THISDAY gathered that the pipeline, located at the Julius Berger junction Bodo in Gokana, is 28-inch TNP line, a federal transport line to Bonny.

It was learnt that at the time of the incident, nine guards were on patrol.

The police command confirmed that the facility was operated by SPDC, and said that two people had been arrested for questioning over the development.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident said the incident happened Monday night, assuring that the situation has been brought under control.

Iringe-Koko, in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, did not say if the fire was as a result of an explosion from a spill or caused by a militant group.

She stated that a surveillance team in the area observed the fire incident and reported to the operators, adding that there is not further threat.

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a fire incident occurred at the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operated Trans Niger Delta Pipeline, located at the border of Kpor and Bodo communities.

“During a routine night patrol, security operatives observed the incident and promptly alerted SPDC management.

“The latter initiated necessary safety protocols, including shutting down the affected pipeline. As a result of swift intervention, the situation is now under control, and there is no further threat to residents or the environment.”

Iringe-Koko, however, disclosed that police had opened investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the fire, adding that two people have been arrested for interrogation.

“The Rivers State Police Command has commenced a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire. In connection with this, two individuals have been taken in for questioning as part of efforts to uncover any potential act of sabotage.

“The Command remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of criminal activities are identified and brought to justice”.

The command however, urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, assuring them of their unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property.

“The Command will not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and maintain peace and security for all,” she added.