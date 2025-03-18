Nigeria, Cuba Strengthen Economic Ties, Pledge Deeper Diplomatic Cooperation

•Shettima hails Caribbean nation’s role in African liberation movements

Deji Elumoye and Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria and Cuba have taken a bold move to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, with a renewed focus on healthcare, education and trade.

This was as both nations marked 50 years of diplomatic relations which formally started in 1974, with Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima, describing Cuba as “a sacred land where every progressive will identify with.”

Shettima spoke yesterday at the State House in Abuja, when he received the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Miriam Morales Palmero.

He explained: “Cuba, though located in South America, has its heartbeat in Africa. Your country played a crucial role in Africa’s liberation movements, standing with us during the anti-apartheid struggles in Southern Africa. “We are mightily proud of you because you represent resilience, unity, and selfless leadership.”

The Vice President noted that there were cultural and ancestral ties between Nigeria and Cuba, saying a significant percentage of Cuba’s population has African roots, many of whom trace their lineage to Nigeria.

His words: “About 70 percent of Cuban Africans are from Nigeria. For us, Cuba is a sacred land where every progressive African identifies with”.

He assured the Cuban delegation that Nigeria would continue to honour its commitments and seek ways to bolster partnerships, particularly in healthcare and vaccine development.

“Our hearts and souls are with you. No matter how long the night is, it will give way to the light of the dawn. We will support you in whatever way we can, especially in strengthening our partnership in healthcare and vaccination programmes,” Shettima stated.

Earlier, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, outlined the enduring friendship between Nigeria and Cuba with events marking the milestone 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

“We are commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Nigeria. In the formation of our nations, our nationality, and culture, there is an important African and Nigerian descent.

“The contributions made by African persons in Cuba to our development are immense.

“Without the support of Africans and Nigeria from the very beginning of the Cuban revolution, we could hardly have survived. We shared common goals in our collective struggle against colonialism, apartheid, and racism,” he said.

Also speaking, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, emphasised the significance of the longstanding relationship and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deeper collaboration.

“He (Foreign Minister Parrilla) has visited us to strengthen the relationship between both countries, which has existed since 1974. We stood side-by-side with each other during the years of struggle to liberate African states from oppressive regimes.

“Today, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties. We discussed numerous subjects of mutual interest, including economic relations, tourism, science and technology, and many more,” Tuggar said.

Tuggar, earlier explained that the MoU bothered on strengthening relations, especially in the area of trade, medicine and science and technology.

Tuggar noted the relationship between both countries dates back to the era of the fight for the emancipation of Africa, adding that Cuba and Nigeria also share common culture and traditions.

He said: “Cuba is a country with a special place in Nigeria, going back into history. What we share in terms of experience, in terms of culture and tradition, is something that we hold dear to our hearts.

“And even before the existence of both countries in the shape and form that we know them today, perhaps there were people from this part of the world, or this location even, that featured prominently in the formation of what was to become Cuba, because we learn from history that Diego Velazquez supposedly conquered Cuba in 1511, and we know from history that when that event took place, there were black people in his company.

“Though you find that in contemporary written history, some of these facts are not recognised, but there were nonetheless black people that were there, that were part of that, albeit maybe under certain circumstances that were not their choice.

“So that history goes, and of course, Cuba is a country that played a very prominent role in the liberation of the African continent, countries that were under the yoke of racist regimes in the 60s and the 70s, all the way to the 80s and perhaps I would say early 90s. As did, of course, Nigeria, because it was back then Nigeria and the front-line states.

“So, we share that common affinity, apart from the culture, the Yoruba culture in particular, and even the Shakiri and other cultures here in Nigeria still feature prominently in Cuba, from music to cuisine, and so forth.”