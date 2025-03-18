MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria Leads Marketing Transformation with AI

Funmi Ogundare

As the marketing communications sector experiences a major transformation fueled by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and creative innovation, MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to adapting and evolving its strategies. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, the agency is positioning itself as a leader in this transformation.Speaking at a three-day 2025 Management Strategy Conference, themed, ‘MediaFuse-Dentsu: Driving Through a Sustainable Data and Technology Strategy’, held recently, in Lagos, Emeka Chris Okeke, Group Chief Executive Officer of the organisation emphasised the need for adaptation in an evolving landscape. “The pace of change is phenomenal, and Nigeria is not exempted from these shifts. The Marketing Communications industry is transitioning to a future where AI, data science, and platform development will play pivotal roles,” he stated.

The conference attracted key leaders from Dentsu Sub-Saharan Africa, including CEO, Dawn Rowlands and Chief Data Officer, Paul Stemmet. Industry experts also shared valuable insights on key topics shaping the future of marketing communications and business strategy in Nigeria.

CEO of Data Science Nigeria (DSN) and CEO/Co-Founder of EqualyzAI, Dr. Bayo Adekanmbi, who spoke on ‘Building a Sustainable Data and Technology Strategy for Marketing Communications in Nigeria’, highlighted the critical role of AI and data-driven decision-making in the industry.

Russell Irechukwu, Managing Partner at OR and C Consultants, presented a paper on ‘Risk Management: Changes in Nigerian Tax Laws and their Implications for Business in 2025’.

He provided a comprehensive analysis of regulatory shifts and their impact on business operations.