  • Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

Just In: Explosion Rocks Trans Niger Pipeline in Rivers

Breaking | 2 hours ago

An explosion has hit a section of the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community in Gonna local government area of Rivers state. The explosion occurred Monday night near the Bodo-Bonny Road under construction, according to reports.

The Trans Niger Pipeline is a federal transport line that supplies oil to the Bonny Export Terminal – a crucial facility for processing and exporting crude oil with a capacity of 1.25 million barrels per day.

It is not yet clear whether the incident resulted from human interference, as no group has claimed responsibility for this.

However, the explosion occurred amid recent threats by militant groups to attack oil installations in the state over the political crisis rocking the oil producing state.

Authorities have yet to speak on the explosion.

Details later.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.