Just In: Explosion Rocks Trans Niger Pipeline in Rivers

An explosion has hit a section of the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community in Gonna local government area of Rivers state. The explosion occurred Monday night near the Bodo-Bonny Road under construction, according to reports.

The Trans Niger Pipeline is a federal transport line that supplies oil to the Bonny Export Terminal – a crucial facility for processing and exporting crude oil with a capacity of 1.25 million barrels per day.

It is not yet clear whether the incident resulted from human interference, as no group has claimed responsibility for this.

However, the explosion occurred amid recent threats by militant groups to attack oil installations in the state over the political crisis rocking the oil producing state.

Authorities have yet to speak on the explosion.

