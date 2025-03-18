  • Monday, 17th March, 2025

Green Energy Stocks Fall to Five-year Low as Support Wanes

Nigeria | 9 minutes ago

Green energy stocks have fallen back to levels last seen five years ago, as uncertainty over political support for the clean energy transition away from fossil fuels has depressed the market.

The S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index, an important barometer that tracks the performance of big clean energy companies, has dropped 16 per cent over the past 12 months.

Some investors believed shares would start to recover late last year as interest rates levelled off or fell and electricity prices climbed, the Financial Times reported.

But US President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze Inflation Reduction Act funding for green projects and withdraw the country from the Paris climate agreement have contributed to negative sentiment. Support for measures to cut fossil fuels is also under pressure in some European markets.

Head of Sustainable Equity at global investment manager Ninety One, Deirdre Cooper, said pessimism hanging over the decarbonisation sector was “exceptional” and mismatched with underlying company performance.

“I have never seen such bearishness in terms of the valuation for companies with structural growth . . . The market is assuming no growth for decarbonisation,” Cooper said.

“In general, underperformance was in part driven by ongoing challenges such as the interest rate and inflationary environment, meaning higher project costs and policy uncertainty impacting the clean energy sector,” added analysts at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

After peaking in early 2021, the S&P Global Clean Energy Index started to fall steadily as interest rates rose, with clean energy projects particularly vulnerable to higher borrowing costs due to high upfront costs.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.