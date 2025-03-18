Finally, Rivers State Assembly Begins Impeachment Process against Fubara, Ordu

•Accuses him of abuses, deputy of misconduct

•Gov denies frustrating Supreme Court verdict

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





As long predicted, the political crisis in Rivers State is beginning to reach its culmination, as the House of Assembly, yesterday, issued notices of impeachment against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Ordu.

In separate letters, the Assembly, in the notices of impeachment, accused Fubara of abuses and Ordu of misbehaviour.

But Fubara denied the allegations by the Amaewhule-led Assembly that he was frustrating a re-presentation of the 2025 appropriation bill as ordered by the Supreme Court in its recent judgement.

The impeachment letter by the Assembly, dated March 14, 2025, was released yesterday, March 17, morning.

Addressed to the speaker, Martin Amaewhule, and titled, “Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct Brought Pursuant to Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) 1999,” the letter was signed by 26 members of the house.

The letter accused the governor of gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of the office of the governor, including spending public funds contrary to sections 120, 121 and 122 of the constitution.

It read, “Mr Speaker, we conclude by stating that the governor has shown that he is not prepared to govern Rivers State in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and his oath of office.

“The Supreme Court in Suit No.: SC/CV/1174/2024 condemned his actions when it stated that the eighth respondent’s fear of impeachment by the House of Assembly is no justification for his attacks on the House of Assembly, the constitution, the government of Rivers State, and the rule of law.

“Political disagreements cannot justify these attacks and contempt for the rule of law by the governor of a state or any person. What the eighth respondent has done is to destroy the government because of fear of being impeached.”

Amaewhule asked the governor to reply the notice of the allegations made against him by 26 members of the house.

He stated, “I received a copy of the notice dated 14th day of March, 2025 of allegations of gross misconduct brought against you by 26 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, which is not less than one-third (1/3) of the membership of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Pursuant to Section 188 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, DSSRS, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, hereby forward to your Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS, a copy of the said Notice of Allegation of Gross Misconduct received by me on the 14th day of March 2025, copy attached.

“You are requested to reply to the allegations made against you in the said Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct accordingly.

“In doing this, your attention is drawn to the

provisions of Section 188 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which provides thus: within 14 days of the presentation of the notice to the Speaker of the House of Assembly (whether or not any statement made by holder of the office in reply to the allegation contained in the notice) the House of Assembly shall resolve by motion, without any debate whether or not the allegation shall be investigated.”

Amaewhule asked with the governor to be guided accordingly and accept his regards.

Fubara, while denying allegation that he was frustrating a re-presentation of the 2025 appropriation bill, confirmed receipt of the impeachment letter.

But the governor called for a rethink by all parties to the political crisis in the state as the pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers began the much-awaited impeachment process.

On the allegation of disobedience to the apex court’s judgement, claimed by Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Dr Enemi George, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joe Johnson, said only a rethink would save Rivers State and its people.

The governor spoke through the information commissioner.

Johnson accused the Assembly of embarking on a futile image laundering by wrongly claiming that Fubara was frustrating the re-presentation of the budget.

He said the governor, by all intents and purposes, was prepared, willing and ready to re-present the 2025 budget and carry out full implementation of all aspects of the bizarre and utterly controversial judgement of the apex court for the sake of peace.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Johnson said, “Should this opportunity to pull the state from the precipice fail, the people and residents of the state, without exception, are bound to suffer avoidable calamities of economic, social, and political upheavals that might sink us deeper into unimaginable crises.”

Johnson alleged that members of the Assembly had by their actions refused to allow the governor to fully implement the judgement of the Supreme Court on the long-drawn political and legal battle that had lingered since after the ill-fated attempt to impeach him on October 30, 2023.

He stated, “Right from when this unjustified onslaught against Governor Fubara started, the gentleman has never left anyone in doubt about his unwavering commitment to peace and resolute determination to put Rivers people first over and above personal and/or sectional interests.”

Listing the steps taken by the governor so far, the government’s spokesman said, “A few days after the Friday, February 28, 2025 judgement of the apex court on the consolidated cases touching on the seizure of federation revenue allocation due the state, annulment of the credible, free, fair and peaceful local government elections of Saturday, October 5, 2024, re-presentation of the 2025 budget to the state House of Assembly, and the most contentious defection issue (which was never before the apex court, but surprisingly vaguely touched by the learned jurists of the five-man panel), Governor Fubara has never left anyone in doubt about his preparedness not only to obey, but fully implement the Supreme Court judgement, no matter the unfortunate and unfavourable outcome.”

The commissioner listed the actions from state-wide broadcast declaring his intention to obey the court orders, the order dissolving the 23 elected local councils, the order on the Rivers State Local Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to commence fresh elections, the announcement of new election date with steps and processes.

He stated, “At that stakeholders meeting, the electoral umpire set the ball rolling for conduct of a fresh LGAs elections by releasing the elections timetable and elections guidelines, fixing August 9, 2025 for the exercise. This is in full compliance of the Supreme Court judgement ordering a fresh election into the third tier of government.”

He said the contribution of the RSHA was to go into a frenzy, issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to the State Chief Executive to re-represent the 2025 budget.

“But observers who are knowledgeable on legislative procedures saw this RSHA action as an aberration and abuse of legislative duties and privileges.

“While Rivers people were yet to digest the unfolding drama, the Amaewhule-led house issued another 48-hour ultimatum to the Chairman of RSIEC, the highly respected retired Justice, Adolphus Enebeli, who was appointed RSIEC Chairman by the former governor of the state and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

“They followed this bizarre action up with the issuance of a warrant of arrest of the gentleman and Commissioners of RSIEC. Not done with that, they declared the appointment of 19 Commissioners by Governor Fubara as illegal, prompting the affected Commissioners to drag Amaewhule and his colleagues to court.

“As if they are bent on fighting at all fronts, these lawmakers who should be settling to the business of law-making for the good governance of Rivers State, accused the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, of age falsification, even inviting the operatives of the DSS to investigate him instead of reporting him to the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC) the only authorised body responsible for investigation and discipline of judicial officers across the federation.”

The governor frowned on the action of the lawmakers, who reported the same chief judge they screened now to the security agencies instead of the Judicial Service Commission.

The governor said he still took further actions for peace to reign by writing personally to the lawmakers to give him a date to meet. He also said he had to use substituted service (newspaper publication) when the lawmakers continued to deny seeing the letters.

The governor recalled how he went to the House of Assembly complex to present the budget thinking the lawmakers had had a rethink but was locked out.

“It is, thus, worrisome to hear the lawmakers alleging that Governor Fubara did not communicate properly, falsely claiming that his letter to them was only read on social media! Haba!!”

He said the governor was acting in good faith notwithstanding that false narratives were being peddled by the same people frustrating compliance with the judgement of court.

“To the chagrin of all right thinking persons, the Assembly members announced that it was proceeding on vacation and legislative activities adjourned sine die,” he said.