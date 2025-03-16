Fagbemi: FG Under Tinubu’s Administration No Longer Ready to Do Government’s Businesses in Secrecy

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said that with the Freedom of Information Act (FoIA), the federal government under the watch of President Bola Tinubu, is no longer ready to do government’s businesses in secrecy.

Fagbemi also urged public office holders to make their activities public for people to rate them, saying that FoI Act has allowed them to clear rumours surrounding their offices.

He made the call during the One-Day Stakeholders’ Town Hall Meeting on “Application of Freedom of Information, FoI Act,” organised by Centre for Transparency Advocacy, (CTA), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice, held in Awka, Anambra State.

Fagbemi who was represented by an official of the FoIA Department of Federal of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Garba Sunday, said that FoI Act has given the citizens of Nigeria power to access government information and records without being asked the reason for their usage.

“The Act also provides for people with disability and the vulnerable to access government records, and requests for release of such information must be in writing and not orally.

“Aside from reactive response to FoIA request, public institutions are expected to proactively disclose their activities in the public space for free of access by the public. To ensure easy implementation of the Act, public institutions must ensure that they keep their records in such a way that it will be easy to access by any requester.

“Despite the fact that the Act guarantees the right to access to information, there are exemptions and conditions you must comply with before certain government information and records are released, and also there is certain information that the Act does not apply to.

“I understand that the Anambra State government has been making use of the Act, enabling Anambra people to know what the government is doing; the government must be commended for doing that.

“I’m imploring everyone in the country to avail themselves of the FoIA instrument to know the activities of the government and hold them accountable to the citizens. It is your right to know and participate in the governance of this great country.

“We are also appreciating RoLAC through CTA for making this town hall meeting on FOI Act possible. Remember that the purpose of FOI Act is for transparency, accountability, openness, and good governance in the public sector. And not for blackmailing and fighting the government.”

Earlier in her opening remark, Executive Director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi, regretted that over 14 years after the FoI Bill passage, many Nigerians still do not know anything about it.

Ms Nwadishi said the Act not only enabled citizens, including women, the youth, and People With Disabilities (PWDs) to hold governments and institutions accountable for their actions, but allowed them to track budgets, monitor programmes, and expose corruption where and when they occurred.