Shettima: Tinubu Working to Secure Safe Return of Abducted Schoolchildren, Others

*Troops repel terrorist attack in north-east, lose five soldiers, three CJTF members

*Security experts advocate proactive measures to protect citizens

Deji Elumoye, Olawale Ajimotokan, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos, Fidelis David in Akure and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu was actively working to secure the safe return of schoolchildren and other citizens currently being held by bandits and terrorists, stressing that the administration remains unwavering in its commitment to restoring peace and security across the country.

Shettima, who also called on Nigerians to offer fervent prayers for peace, unity and national stability, said the federal government was intensifying efforts to tackle insecurity and protect lives and property. He assured that President Tinubu’s administration would continue to deploy all necessary resources to ensure the rescue of victims and bring lasting peace to troubled communities across the nation.



This comes as insecurity across the country appears not to be abating as security agencies continue to intensify efforts in several theaters of conflict.

Also yesterday, troops of Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled a terrorist attack on a Forward Operating Base in the North-East, thwarting an attempted breach by insurgents. However, the fierce engagement claimed the lives of five soldiers and three members of CJTF who paid the supreme sacrifice while defending their position against the attackers.

The situation has prompted security experts to call for more proactive measures to protect lives and property.

Shettima, who spoke at a special Jummat prayer at the National Mosque to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day, where he led other political heavyweights in praying for the sustenance of Nigeria’s democratic ideals.

He reiterated that the sacrifices of past heroes that birthed and safeguarded the unbroken democracy Nigerians have been enjoying since 1999.



He also reaffirmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and stability in the country.

“I want to assure Nigerians of President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment towards restoring peace and stability in the nation. President Bola Tinubu is working day and night to ensure the safe recovery of all children in the hands of bandits and terrorists.

“No matter how long the night is; it must give way to the light of dawn. Stormy as the weather may be, it will not rain forever. The government remains irrevocably committed to restoring peace and stability in the nation,” Shettima said.

He entreated Nigerians to put aside their differences, work together and pray for the stability of the nation, emphasising that the bonds that unite the country outweigh the differences that divide it.

In his sermon to the congregation, the Imam of the National Mosque, Haroun Eze, urged Nigerians to remain patriotic and steadfast in defending the nation.



Also yesterday, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris joined millions of Nigerians in offering prayers for the nation as part of activities marking the 27th Democracy Day Celebration.

In a statement, he described the solemn Juma’at service as a reminder that Nigeria’s progress, unity and stability required not only good governance but also the prayers, support and active participation of all citizens.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the federal government remains committed to strengthening democratic governance, promoting national unity and addressing the challenges confronting our nation,” he said.

Troops Repel Terrorist Attack in North-East, Lose Five Soldiers, Three CJTF Members

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled a terrorist attack on a Forward Operating Base in the North-East, thwarting an attempted breach by insurgents.

In a statement, the Acting Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Haruna Sani, disclosed that the attack was launched in the early hours of yesterday, against the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Mandaragirau under 25 Brigade, Sector 2, despite adverse weather conditions caused by heavy rainfall.

According to him, “Troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Mandaragirau under 25 Brigade of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, successfully contained a terrorist attack in the early hours of this morning despite adverse weather conditions and poor visibility occasioned by heavy rainstorms. The terrorists launched the attack at approximately 0300 hours and attempted to breach sections of the FOB under the extreme weather conditions.



“Determined troops responded with a fierce counter-offensive, decisively frustrating further incursions and inflicting casualties on the attackers. The counter-assault underscores the resilience of the troops at FOB Mandaragirau and reflects the courage and determination of our troops across the theatre.”



The military, however, confirmed that five soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.

“Regrettably, in the course of the battle, five gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the intense firefight and close-quarter engagement, while some equipment was also affected by the firefight. Their sacrifice embodies the highest traditions of service, courage and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation,” the statement said.

Colonel Sani further disclosed that three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) also lost their lives during the attack. He added that wounded personnel had been promptly airlifted by the Air Component Command and were in stable condition receiving medical treatment.



He noted that troops remain firmly in control of the base and continue to dominate the general area, while exploitation operations are ongoing to consolidate the gains achieved during the encounter.

Operation Hadin Kai also paid tribute to the fallen personnel, stating that it honours “their heroism and the bravery of all personnel who stood firm in the face of a determined but ultimately futile enemy assault”.

The statement added that the failed attack highlights the growing desperation of terrorist elements facing sustained military pressure across the North-East.



“These failed attacks further underscore the growing desperation of terrorist elements who continue to suffer devastating losses under sustained operational pressure. All necessary measures are being taken to protect communities and sustain relentless pressure with the deployment of additional troops and critical combat enablers throughout the North East Theatre,” it concluded.

The military clarification followed reports by some online platforms alleging that Boko Haram insurgents had overrun a military base along the Mandara–Buratai Road in Borno State, killing at least eight soldiers and injuring several others during an attack carried out amid heavy rainfall.



Uba also disclosed that in a series of intelligence-led operations across Borno and Yobe States, troops recorded major breakthroughs against terrorist logistics networks.

At Benisheikh Market, troops, alongside Forest Guards arrested a suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics supplier, Girema Aliko, 40, who had been on a watch list. He was intercepted while transporting 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and later confessed to supplying fuel and other logistics to terrorist elements.

Similarly, troops of the 7 Division Provost Group arrested Mohammed Bulama, 25, at Ngawom, Muna Garage, within Maiduguri Metropolitan Council. Preliminary investigations linked him to terrorist elements, while the suspect reportedly expressed willingness to provide intelligence to support ongoing operations.



In another development, troops apprehended an absconded soldier, Private Umar Bema of the 50 Task Force Battalion, who allegedly deserted his unit with his personal weapon. Preliminary findings linked him to criminal activities, including robbery. His rifle and magazines were recovered, and he remains in custody.

Operations in Biu Local Government Area also led to the arrest of a suspected kidnapper and member of a criminal syndicate. The suspect reportedly confessed to involvement in kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities, while revealing links between criminal groups and terrorist elements. Further successes were recorded in Gubio, where troops intercepted a suspected terrorist logistics supplier transporting large quantities of food items intended for Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters.



In Adamawa State, troops working with local hunters arrested two suspected ISWAP members who confessed to participating in attacks and abductions in parts of Borno and Adamawa States. Troops also recorded progress in the ongoing surrender process as a fleeing Boko Haram/ISWAP member surrendered with two children in the Kukawa axis.

The Theatre Command said the cumulative impact of the operations has significantly weakened terrorist networks and logistics bases, reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and property while sustaining security, peace and economic stability across the Northeast.

9-year-old Kidnapped in Ondo

In the Ondo kidnap of the nine-year-old, THISDAY gathered that the victim, identified as Olaosebikan Victor, was taken away by armed men who stormed the community in the early hours of Friday, unleashing terror on residents with sporadic gunfire.

The Police Public Relations Officer Abayomi Jimoh said the incident was reported at about 2:30 a.m. by two residents of the community, Mr. Olaosebikan Isaac and Mr. Joel Owalekan.

Abayomi said the attackers forcefully entered the residence of Isaac during the operation. In a desperate bid to save his life, the father reportedly fled into the surrounding bush, leaving behind his son, who was subsequently abducted by the gunmen.

The command disclosed that Owalekan also fell victim to the attack as the armed men allegedly damaged his residence while attempting to gain entry but escaped unhurt after fleeing the scene.

“A group of armed men invaded the community, firing gunshots sporadically and causing panic among residents,” the statement said.

The command added that immediately after receiving the distress report, the Divisional Police Officer mobilised officers to the scene in collaboration with operatives of the Amotekun Corps, launching a coordinated search-and-rescue operation.

“Security operatives combed nearby forests and suspected escape routes in search of the abducted child and the fleeing suspects, while investigators recovered and documented exhibits that could assist ongoing efforts to track down those responsible.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Felix Ohagwu, has directed all tactical teams, intelligence units and other relevant security assets to intensify efforts toward the immediate rescue of the victim unhurt and the arrest of the perpetrators,” he said.

The police further disclosed that they are working closely with other security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the kidnappers are apprehended and brought to justice.

Assuring residents of its commitment to the child’s safe return, the command stated “every available resource is being deployed to secure the safe rescue of the abducted child.”

The police urged members of the public to remain calm and vigilant, while calling on anyone with credible information about the whereabouts of the victim or the suspects to promptly report to the nearest police station or other security agencies.

Bauchi Police Rescue Kidnap Victims, Arrest Five Suspects

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, the incident occurred on June 2, 2026, at about 2:35 a.m. when unidentified gunmen invaded the residence of a man in Kwarin Gadali Hamlet, Pali District, Alkaleri LGA, and abducted his 40-year-old wife and 25-year-old son.

The command said the report was received at Pali Outstation at about 11:46 a.m., prompting operatives to immediately visit the scene and launch intelligence-led operations aimed at tracking the kidnappers and rescuing the victims.

SP Habib disclosed that in a follow-up operation conducted later that day at about 9:40 p.m., a combined team of police personnel, soldiers, and local security operatives arrested three suspects at Kuka Village in Duguri District of Alkaleri LGA.

The suspects were identified as Mainasara Alhaji Umaru, 23; Buba Alhaji Umaru, 20; and Muhammadu Usman, 19.

Seven killed in Bauchi Farmers-Herders Clash

Police said that there was a violent clash between the locals, which resulted in loss of lives, and destruction of property.

A statement by the spokesperson of Bauchi state police command, SP Nafiu Habib on Thursday stated that the incident occurred on Monday, 4th June 2026 at about 09:20am.

He explained that the Command received a distress report that suspected “Fulani men attacked farmers who were applying local fertilizer on their farm at the outskirts of Lanzai, Lanzai Community, Darazo LGA.

According to him, in a reprisal attack, youths from the Lanzai Community mobilised and proceeded to Dosho Village, a Fulani settlement, where they set the area on fire.

“About 50 huts were razed and several household goods were destroyed in the process,” he said.

“The incident led to the death of seven persons, while six people sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention. Extensive damage was also recorded on residential structures and personal belongings,” he added.

The Command has deployed tactical operatives to the affected areas to restore law and order, prevent further escalation, and commence investigations.

Nafiu said that the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) has been deployed as reinforcement to maintain peace, while patrols have been intensified in Lanzai, Dosho, and adjoining communities.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has directed a thorough investigation into both the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

He assured that perpetrators of the initial attack and those responsible for the reprisal would be identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

CP Aliyu further appealed to community leaders and residents to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring justice for all parties involved.

Security Experts Proffer Solution

Particularly alarming is the resurgence of school abductions; a phenomenon many Nigerians had hoped was becoming a thing of the past.

Security Experts and civil society advocates raised concerns over the situation, warning that the increasing wave of kidnappings, killings, banditry and other violent crimes were fueling fear, anxiety and uncertainty across the country.

Speaking with THISDAY, security expert, Umar Bologi, stressed that that security must be treated as a collective responsibility. While acknowledging that the protection of lives and property remains the primary duty of government, he maintained that communities and citizens also have critical roles to play.

He advocated the establishment and strengthening of community vigilante groups to serve as the first line of defence against criminal elements, while also renewing calls for the creation of state police.

“Nigeria has come of age as a democracy, and I believe our political leaders are mature enough to appreciate the responsibilities that come with state policing. While concerns remain that state police could be abused for political witch-hunts, appropriate legal safeguards, oversight mechanisms, and accountability measures can be put in place to prevent such misuse and ensure that the system serves the interests of public safety and justice,” he said.

Also speaking, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Benue State University, Makurdi, Atah Pine, called for a shift from reactive to preventive security measures.

He urged government to invest in advanced technological infrastructure capable of tracking communications among criminal groups, conducting aerial surveillance of forests and other ungoverned spaces, and infiltrating terrorist and bandit networks through intelligence-driven technologies.

Former Commissioner of Police for the FCT, Lawrence Alobi, emphasised the need to adequately fund and equip the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, while also advocating stronger inter-agency cooperation.

“The government must take decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, in line with Section 14(b) of the Constitution, which makes the protection of life and property its primary responsibility. The Police, as the lead agency and cornerstone of internal security, must be adequately equipped and staffed.

“They currently lack sufficient manpower, their welfare is poor, and they are inadequately equipped. Security in the 21st century is technology-driven and intelligence-led. Intelligence comes from effective information gathering, and when such information is properly analysed, it becomes actionable intelligence,” he said.

Also, the Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma, said the growing sense of insecurity among Nigerians was understandable given the widespread nature of violent incidents affecting communities nationwide.

According to him, citizens are increasingly feeling unsafe in their homes, on highways, farms and even in places that ought to guarantee protection.

“The growing fear, anxiety and uncertainty across Nigeria as a result of the worsening security situation are understandable,” Nwanguma said. “From insurgency and banditry to kidnapping for ransom, communal violence, organised criminality and violent enforcement operations, many citizens increasingly feel unsafe in their homes, on the roads, in their farms and even in places that should ordinarily provide protection and security.

“There must be a comprehensive strategy that combines effective intelligence gathering, professional and accountable policing, respect for human rights, stronger criminal justice institutions, community engagement, and measures to address the socio-economic conditions that fuel violence and criminality,” he said.

Also speaking on the security challenge, Executive Director of Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution, Lokoja, Kogi State, Idris Miliki Abdul, emphasised that community resilience and grassroots intelligence gathering remained critical tools in addressing insecurity across the country.

“Community resilience is the key. Building community support on intelligence gathering can assist greatly,” he stated.

Abdul urged state governments to take greater responsibility for security management within their jurisdictions by establishing local security structures involving both serving and retired security personnel.