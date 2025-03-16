Emirship Tussle: Kano Govt, Bayero Differ on Appeal Court Judgment

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The two contending forces in the lingering Kano emirate tussle, the Kano State Government and the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, yesterday provided different interpretations to last Friday’s verdict of the Court of Appeal in the ongoing dispute.

At separate press conferences, the Kano State Attorney General, Mr. Haruna Dederi, and the pro-Bayero King-maker, Aminu Dan’agundi, vowed to pursue their cases to their logical conclusion.

Speaking at the NUJ Press Centre, Dederi explained that the Court of Appeal, in its judgment delivered on January 10, 2025, upheld the repeal of the Kano Emirate Council Law, 2019, and overturned the judgment of the Federal High Court, Kano.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the Court of Appeal that entertained the application of Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’agundi did not set aside the judgment the same court delivered on the 10th of January, 2025,” Dederi said.

The Commissioner for Justice affirmed that “the judgment is still valid and subsisting, until the determination of the appeal before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

He noted that Dan’agundi, dissatisfied with the verdict, had since filed an appeal before the Supreme Court.

He further clarified that the Court of Appeal’s judgment remains valid and binding until the Supreme Court decides otherwise.

He described the recent stay of execution granted by the Court of Appeal as a standard legal procedure meant to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the case at the apex court.

“The Kano State Government urges the public to remain calm, law-abiding, and avoid any form of provocation.

“The government has also instructed its legal team to study the outcome of the proceedings and determine the next steps in line with the law,” the statement said.

The Attorney General, on behalf of the governor, expressed appreciation to the people of Kano State for their patience, understanding, and unwavering prayers for peace and progress in the state and the nation at large.

However, one of the pro-Bayero King-maker, Aminu Babba Dan’agundi, who had filed the application on February 6, 2025, seeking to restrain the respondents from enforcing the appellate court’s January 10 ruling, said based on the ruling of the Appeal Court, Muhammadu Sanusi II, had ceased to be the 16th Emir of Kano, until the court of higher jurisdiction sets aside the ruling.

Dan’agundi, while addressing a press conference at the Nasarawa palace, which Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is currently occupying, said that all their two prayers were granted by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

“If for any other reason Malam Sanusi Muhamnadu Sanusi, should parade himself as Emir of Kano, I have the right to proceed to court and charge him for contempt of court going by this order given to us.

“And I don’t think he would do so by this order because we in this country, we give respect to the rule of law and if for any other reasons, they decided to do otherwise, I would equally drag him to court for contempt.

Dan’agundi maintained: “We have been given these orders and these orders must be followed until a court of higher jurisdiction sets aside these orders, which is the Supreme Court,” he stated.