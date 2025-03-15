How CP DisuDismantled Manhole Criminal Cartel in FCT

Linus Aleke

efore the incumbent Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, OlatunjiDisu, assumed office, criminal gangs specialising in vandalising public infrastructures, particularly manhole covers in the Federal Capital Territory, operated unhindered.

This highly organised crime, which defaces the territory and causes health hazards, involves three identified groups of criminals and their collaborators.

The first group is a criminal syndicate often disguised as scavengers, popularly known in the territory as “babanbola.”

These criminal elements and unpatriotic individuals derive pleasure from defacing the city and causing health hazards to motorists and pedestrians in the territory by removing highly priced iron manhole covers under the cover of darkness.

They then move these critical components of the road infrastructure to Pantaker markets within the territory, where their collaborators and dishonest businessmen buy these vandalised infrastructure from them at a giveaway price, with the intention of making humongous profits from the vandalised and stolen public infrastructure.

These unpatriotic and dishonest businessmen, who operate as the second layer of collaborators, also sell these to companies dealing in steel, some of which are foreign companies that use these manhole covers to manufacture other steel products after buying them from these fraudulent businessmen.

These illicit enterprises of removing manhole covers for pecuniary benefits, notwithstanding their health implications and dangers to road users, continued unabated until the arrival of Olatunji Disu as the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command.

On assuming office, Disu vowed to put these criminal cartels out of business in the territory by denying them freedom of action, to stop criminality and restore peace and tranquility, and preventing accidents and other health hazards associated with the removal of manhole covers.

A resident of the territory, Daniel Akpan, narrated his harrowing experience with an uncovered manhole, recalling how he sustained severe injuries after falling into a manhole around the National Mosque while boarding a taxi to Area 3.

According to him, “I was waiting for a taxi around the National Mosque with two other friends, and we were discussing political issues because it was during the electioneering year. When a taxi stopped for us to enter, my friends entered first, and as I wanted to enter the vehicle, one of my legs entered an uncovered manhole, and I lost my composure and fell into the manhole. I sustained serious injuries.”

On her part, Victoria Doshima said that she had fractured her left foot after stepping into a manhole while alighting from a vehicle at Eagle Square. She explained how she had relocated to her village for six months to treat the fracture using local remedies.

“The pain I endured before I recovered from that injury was second to none,” she further recalled.

A civil servant, Solomon Eje, recalled how a tyre on his vehicle burst when he mistakenly drove into a manhole while trying to park to wait for a friend around the Gudu area.

These are in addition to other road hazards associated with the removal of manhole covers in the territory. It was on the premise of the foregoing that the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Olatunji Disu, deployed everything within his power, including technology, to track down these vandals and deny them freedom of action permanently in the FCT.

Addressing a press conference on the successes of the anti-vandalism operation, Disu explained, “We are pleased to highlight the outstanding accomplishments in our relentless efforts against the scourge of vandalism plaguing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

Disu averred that this insidious criminal activity not only undermines the very fabric of our society but also poses significant threats to public safety, disrupts the provision of essential amenities, and jeopardises the integrity of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

He said: “Through the collective efforts of all security agencies, we have made substantial strides in combating this menace, and today’s achievements serve as a testament to our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our citizens and protecting the vital assets that underpin our nation’s prosperity.”

On how the journey to ending the menace of vandalism started, he said: “In a bold move to tackle the menace of vandalism and theft of public infrastructure, on 13 January 2025, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, convened a crucial FCT Core-Security Committee Meeting with heads of security agencies.

“This strategic gathering culminated in a joint task force with a directive ordering the immediate two-week closure of all scrap yards, commonly referred to as Pantaker markets, within the FCT”.

The temporary closure of these markets, he stated, was to dismantle the illicit trade in stolen infrastructure and scrap metals, protecting vital public assets and enhancing citizen safety.

Disu explained that, in alignment with this directive, the FCT Police Command and other sister security agencies initiated “Operation Sweep”, a decisive enforcement action targeting the vandalisation, destruction and illegal sale of critical infrastructure to Pantaker operators and other illicit buyers.

“A multi-agency task force, comprising sister security agencies within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), launched a series of targeted operations aimed at dismantling the illicit trade in stolen infrastructure and scrap metals,” he said.

These coordinated operations, the Commissioner added, focused on scrap yards, commonly known as Panteker markets, where scavengers, referred to as Baban Bola, engage in criminal activities.

He stressed that the task force aimed to displace, evacuate and demolish makeshift shanties and illegal structures, thereby disrupting the illicit trade and ensuring public safety.

He noted that the ongoing intensive enforcement operation, conducted both day and night, commenced on Thursday, 16 January 2025, and has yielded significant results so far.

He revealed that several major Pantaker markets were raided, including Dei-Dei, Kabusa, Dei-Dei Outward Lane, Zuba, Mpape, Jabi, Nyanya, Apo, Dutse Panteker Markets and Gwarinpa Scavengers’ Shanties.

He also disclosed that over 30 suspects were apprehended during the operation, with 16 already charged to court for criminal conspiracy and mischief by injury to public roads, navigable channels, and electrical installations, which are punishable by life imprisonment, a fine, or both, under Section 332 of the Penal Code.

The charges also include receiving and having stolen public property. Additionally, no fewer than 115 units of manhole covers and drainage covers, five motorcycles, and other public infrastructure were recovered from the criminal syndicate during the operation.

Disu further revealed that the estimated value of all the recovered items exceeds N1 billion.

To sustain these gains, the CP said that the Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML), under the directive of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has mandated all Pantaker market operators to report for profiling and registration.

He also reminded the public that the activities of scavengers remain banned within the FCT metropolis. Disu therefore urged residents to consider public infrastructure as collective property and remain vigilant.

In a related development, operatives of the FCT Command also conducted a targeted operation, leading to the arrest of 50 suspects and the recovery of 25 manhole covers, three vehicles, vandalised solar street lights, galvanisedrods used in the construction of flyovers, other tools used in vandalising these government installations, and several other exhibits at various Panteker hotspots in Kabusa, Garki, Mabushi and Wuse.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, said investigations revealed that these individuals operate as part of a larger network, selling stolen manhole covers to scrap dealers.

This criminal activity, he said, endangers the lives of the general public by creating hazards on roads and walkways, while undermining the integrity of public infrastructure.

“In our continued partnership and shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property within the FCT, we are pleased to announce a significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to tackle the menace of vandalism, which poses serious risks to public safety and infrastructure.

“The Command has successfully arrested groups of suspects involved in the vandalism and theft of manhole covers within the territory,” he said.

He said that the diversity and volume of recovered items highlight the extensive and organised nature of these syndicates, whose activities have caused significant harm to public infrastructure projects and services in the FCT.

He stressed that the FCT Police Command and sister security agencies operate a zero-tolerance policy towards acts of vandalism and theft that undermine public infrastructure and safety.

Noting that this achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to protecting the critical infrastructure of the Federal Capital Territory, Disuconcluded that the Command under his watch will continue to ensure that all those responsible for these criminal acts are brought to justice.