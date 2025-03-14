Ethiopian Airlines Celebrates International Women’s Day 

Africa’s largest operator, Ethiopian Airlines, has announced that it has colorfully celebrated the 2025 International Women’s Day, March 8, with a series of vibrant events at Skylight Hotel attended by esteemed government officials, distinguished guests and the airline’s executives.

The event was marked by flight operations entirely managed by women—from catering, maintenance, and check-in to lounge services, and flight operations.

These all-women-operated flights depart from Addis Ababa to Bahir Dar, Athens, Delhi, Dubai, Windhoek, and Sao Polo, showcasing a significant milestone in Ethiopian Airlines’ ongoing efforts to elevate the presence and participation of women in the aviation industry.

On the program, Ethiopian Airlines CEO, MesfinTasew, stated, “We are thrilled to celebrate March 8, as we do every year at Ethiopian Airlines. As an employer of choice, we are deeply committed to promoting diversity and inclusion within the aviation industry and the broader community. In today’s modern aviation landscape, women play an indispensable role across all sectors, significantly contributing to the industry’s dynamic growth. Today, we honor the remarkable achievements of women in aviation and beyond, while also inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams without limitations.”

Women currently make up around 40 per cent of Ethiopian Airlines’ workforce across a range of business divisions, including cockpit crew, cabin crew, aircraft technicians, commercial, managerial roles, and others, significantly contributing their share to the development and the overall achievements of the airline. In addition to celebrating the incredible achievements of women breaking stereotypes in traditionally male-dominated fields, Ethiopian Airlines’ all-women-operated flight program long a hallmark of the airline aligns with the global call for gender equality. It underscores the vital need for support and recognition of female leaders in aviation and other sectors.