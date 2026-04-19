  • Sunday, 19th April, 2026

Tinubu Mourns Ace Sports Administrator, Ibrahim Galadima

Nigeria | 43 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Kano-born ace sports administrator and community leader, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima.
The President, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the demise of the former football promoter and administrator as a loss to sports administration and to Nigeria as a whole.
He noted that Galadima’s contributions to the development of Nigerian football at both grassroots and elite levels would be remembered by Nigerians for a long time.
Tinubu expressed condolences to his family, the government and people of Kano State and the sports community in Nigeria and beyond.
Galadima, who died on Saturday at the age of 78, had served the Kano State Government and the Federal Government in various capacities, including as chairman of the Kano State Sports Council and a two-time commissioner, before holding various positions in sports administration at the federal level.
Galadima also served as president of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (NFA), the precursor of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), between 2002 and 2006.
Since leaving active service, Galadima was turbaned and served as the Galadiman Fagge, the community head of his Fagge community in Kano State.

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