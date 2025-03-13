  • Thursday, 13th March, 2025

Anyanwu’s Aide Arrested for Daring to Stop PDP NWC Meeting

Nigeria | 51 minutes ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

An aide to one of the claimants to the office of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Okoronkwo, who hired thugs to stop the National Working Committee (NWC) members from holding their meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, has been arrested.

Okoronkwo had hired thugs to block the NWC members, since his principal, Senator Samuel Anyanwu was not allowed to attend. Rather, Hon. Sunday Ude-Okoye was already seated at the NWC hall.

The thugs, armed with dangerous weapons, were physically blocking the NWC members gaining access to the meeting venue.

At a stage, the PDP secretariat staff openly revolted challenging Okoronkwo whether he was the Chief Security Officer of the party.

All these took place in the presence of all security agencies usually deployed to maintain law and order at the party secretariat.

But when things got out of hand, the Police High Command, deployed a Chief Superintendent of Police, Haliu Rapheal, to arrest and whisk Anyanwu’s aide  and the accompanying thugs away.

Rapheal was accompanied in the mission by a combined team of the Department of State Security Officers, the Civil Defence, Army and Road Safety officers.

Okoronkwo and other thugs were overpowered and dumped inside one of the seven Hilux trucks, amidst cheers from the PDP secretariat staff.

Okoronkwo had locked up the party’s Wadata Plaza national secretariat in Abuja, preventing members of the NWC from holding a scheduled meeting.

In a video circulating online, Okoronkwo threatened to unleash mayhem on what he described as “unauthorised persons” attempting to access the party’s headquarters. 

He allegedly mobilised the thugs to barricade the front and back entrances, creating a hostile environment for party members and staff opposed to Anyanwu.

Journalists and other visitors were also denied entry into the secretariat as the situation escalated. 

Okoronkwo has also been accused of physically assaulting the court-recognised PDP National Secretary, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, during the last Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting at the party’s headquarters.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.