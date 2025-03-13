Anyanwu’s Aide Arrested for Daring to Stop PDP NWC Meeting

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

An aide to one of the claimants to the office of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Okoronkwo, who hired thugs to stop the National Working Committee (NWC) members from holding their meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, has been arrested.

Okoronkwo had hired thugs to block the NWC members, since his principal, Senator Samuel Anyanwu was not allowed to attend. Rather, Hon. Sunday Ude-Okoye was already seated at the NWC hall.

The thugs, armed with dangerous weapons, were physically blocking the NWC members gaining access to the meeting venue.

At a stage, the PDP secretariat staff openly revolted challenging Okoronkwo whether he was the Chief Security Officer of the party.

All these took place in the presence of all security agencies usually deployed to maintain law and order at the party secretariat.

But when things got out of hand, the Police High Command, deployed a Chief Superintendent of Police, Haliu Rapheal, to arrest and whisk Anyanwu’s aide and the accompanying thugs away.

Rapheal was accompanied in the mission by a combined team of the Department of State Security Officers, the Civil Defence, Army and Road Safety officers.

Okoronkwo and other thugs were overpowered and dumped inside one of the seven Hilux trucks, amidst cheers from the PDP secretariat staff.

Okoronkwo had locked up the party’s Wadata Plaza national secretariat in Abuja, preventing members of the NWC from holding a scheduled meeting.

In a video circulating online, Okoronkwo threatened to unleash mayhem on what he described as “unauthorised persons” attempting to access the party’s headquarters.

He allegedly mobilised the thugs to barricade the front and back entrances, creating a hostile environment for party members and staff opposed to Anyanwu.

Journalists and other visitors were also denied entry into the secretariat as the situation escalated.

Okoronkwo has also been accused of physically assaulting the court-recognised PDP National Secretary, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, during the last Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting at the party’s headquarters.