PDP Decries Escalating Security Crisis in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern over what it described as the deteriorating state of security and education in the state.

The opposition party said the security situation in the state has worsened significantly in recent years, affecting livelihoods and threatening the safety of communities across the state.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony organised by students in honour of Senator Yakubu Lado, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Nura Amadi Kurfi, said insecurity has undermined the socio-economic activities of the state.

He said: “It is indeed not anything new to anybody in Katsina State that the situation in our state, particularly the two most important sectors of our life, the security and the education, are really in a deep shamble.

“It is a fact and a known fact that since the coming of APC government in Katsina State, things have continued to deteriorate, things have continued to go back.”

He argued that both security and education sectors of the state require urgent and deliberate intervention, stressing that they form the foundation of sustainable development in any society.

Kurfi contrasted the current situation with what he termed the “16 golden years” of PDP administration in the state, maintaining that significant progress recorded during that period has since been reversed.

He accused the present leadership of failing to sustain earlier gains, “resulting in years of developmental setbacks” across major sectors in the state.

The PDP chairman, however, expressed optimism that a turnaround is possible, adding that the party’s agenda includes targeted programmes aimed at directly improving security and revitalising the education sector.

He called on the people of Katsina to support the governorship aspiration of Lado, whom he described as a capable leader with a track record of service and commitment to the welfare of the people.

He assured the people that, if elected, the PDP would prioritise restoring safety and rebuilding the education system to meet the needs of citizens.

He added that Lado remains committed to implementing policies and programmes that would put Katsina State back on the path of growth and stability.

Responding, Lado assured the students and other supporters that their confidence in him would not be misplaced, pledging to dedicate himself fully to the struggle for better governance.

Vowing to work tirelessly towards the victory in the 2027 elections, Lado said: “This is not about me or my family. It is about the good people of Katsina State. I will not turn down your offer. I am fully prepared for the battle ahead.”

The gubernatorial aspirant emphasised that his campaign would focus on addressing key challenges facing the state, including insecurity, education, infrastructure and human capital development.

He explained that his earlier silence on the 2027 election was a deliberate political strategy, dismissing suggestions that he lacked the resources or interest to contest.

Instead, he said his ambition is driven by a commitment to improving the lives of the people of Katsina State.