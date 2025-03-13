45 Swimmers for Governor’s Para-Swimming Classic

At least 45 athletes from across the federation are expected to participate in the Governor’s Para-Swimming Classic, scheduled to take place at the National Stadium swimming pool in Surulere from March 17 to 22.

According to the organisers, this edition will stand out from previous ones, featuring five days of intensive scientific training and analysis, followed by a one-day competition.

The primary objective of the event is to secure the inclusion of at least one para-swimming event in the upcoming National Sports Festival later this year in Ogun State. This goal hinges on the athletes’ performance—whether they achieve personal bests or set new records during the competition.

Integrating para-swimming into the National Sports Festival will be a significant step toward developing and preparing elite athletes for the upcoming Para Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

For data collection and research purposes, the organizers have confirmed that only three classifications of para-swimmers will compete in this edition:

Short Stature: Athletes with reduced bone length in the upper limbs, lower limbs, or trunk.

Leg Length Difference: Athletes with a measurable difference in leg length.

Intellectual Impairment: Athletes who experience challenges with pattern recognition, sequencing, memory, or reaction time, which can impact overall sports performance.

The scientific training sessions will provide valuable insights into the athletes’ abilities, enabling organizers to collect crucial data while helping swimmers refine their speed, endurance, and overall performance.