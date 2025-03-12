UNILAG, ABDF Embrace Future of Glass Technology 

By Bennett Oghifo

Glass has long been an integral part of human civilization, with its origins tracing back to ancient Egypt (Mesopotamia) and Nigeria (Ile-Ife).

Despite its versatility and vast potential, the material remains underutilised in many regions of the world, including Nigeria.

Currently, the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Arcline Beehive Design Foundation (ABDF) and other stakeholders are advocating for a renewed focus on glass technology, emphasising its economic and environmental benefits with a Glass Workshop to be held on April 29, 2025 at the board room Faculty of Environmental Sciences University of Lagos. The online registration link for the event is https://bit.ly/4gHbKlr Glass is a fundamental material in everyday life, found in homes, offices, and industries. While historically seen as a luxury item, advancements in technology have made glass more accessible and essential across multiple sectors. The 21st century has been a breakthrough for glass manufacturing, with global industries developing innovative ways to use glass in production and construction. Recognising the longstanding significance of glass, the United Nations Information Center, Nigeria (UNIC), in collaboration with the University of Lagos, the Lagos State Government, and the Arcline Beehive Foundation, organized a seminar to commemorate the International Year of Glass on April 28, 2022. The event was aimed to raise awareness about the material’s importance and its potential in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Architect Adeolu Okulaja, Chair to the Board of Trustees at Arcline Beehive Design Foundation, (ABDF) at the earlier event emphasized the economic opportunities associated with glass. “Glass is one of the most versatile and sustainable materials in the world. In Nigeria, we have the necessary ingredients to produce high-quality glass. If properly harnessed, glass could compete with oil as one of our main revenue earners,” he stated. He further highlighted that the energy required to manufacture and recycle glass is now significantly lower than that of other earth materials, making it a cost-effective and sustainable option. Beyond its economic value, glass also plays a crucial role in health and environmental sustainability.

At the previous event the Lagos State Ministry of Health highlighted the health benefits of glass, noting that it is made from natural ingredients and does not pose any harm to human health. A technical advisor to the Commissioner of Health in Lagos explained, “Glass does not react with substances stored inside it, making it a safer alternative for packaging compared to plastic.” The ministry is considering research collaborations with the University of Lagos to explore the potential applications of glass in healthcare and environmental management. Glass has also emerged as a key component in sustainable building and energy solutions. Professor Omirin, Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences at the University of Lagos, elaborated on how glass can be used to enhance energy efficiency in buildings. “Glass is essential in the creation of solar panels, which harness energy from the sun while minimising harmful radiation. Modern glass technologies allow for temperature regulation in buildings, reducing reliance on traditional energy sources,” she said. One of the major environmental concerns in Nigeria is waste management, and glass offers a sustainable alternative to plastic. The Lagos State Ministry of Environment emphasized the importance of glass in reducing plastic waste, which is a leading contributor to pollution and health hazards. “Plastic waste has become a major challenge for us in Nigeria. Glass, on the other hand, is recyclable and has a lower environmental impact. Currently experts and academia are calling for increased research and investment in glass technology, recognising its limitless potential for industrial growth and socioeconomic development in Nigeria and Africa. Reverend Paul Are Aku, a researcher at the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies, University of Lagos, had stressed the need for government funding in glass research. “The applications of glass are vast. With more research and investment, Nigeria can leverage this resource for economic transformation,” he said. As the on-going conversation around sustainable materials continues, stakeholders urge the government and private sector to prioritise glass technology. With its numerous advantages, from health and energy efficiency to economic growth and environmental sustainability. Glass may very well be the key to a more prosperous and sustainable future for Nigeria.