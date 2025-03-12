King’s College PTA Applauds Minister for School’s Infrastructural Improvement

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of King’s College, Lagos, has commended the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, for the timely intervention on infrastructure, especially the restoration of electricity to the campus.

Speaking at the 105th inter-house sports and athletic competition of the school, the PTA Chairman, Engr. Peter Oluwaleye, said the timely visit of the minister recently was crucial to the restoration of electricity to the campus.

He noted that the school location’s peculiarities deserve special recognition regarding renovations, adding that the PTA’s effort is insufficient as a stakeholder in the school.

“But beyond this, the school is old. If you look at the environment of Lagos Island, it’s a salty water environment. So a lot of intervention in the building, in the railings, in the roofing, the ceiling, the electricity connection,” stated Oluwaleye.

“By now, we should be able to, apart from power from the grid, the school ought to have a mini-grid project. All these things will make life easier for the school and our students. These are the things we’re looking at.”

Oluwaleye added, “We also need the federal government to intervene in the renovation of the old space. We need government intervention. And as parents, we are trying our best. Parents have been cooperative, and the school management too has been trying its best. What we are gathering from here and there we are using it for the school. But it’s not enough. We still need more from the federal government.”

Representing the Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Desk Officer, Mrs. Ukamaka Okafor, urged the students to embrace sportsmanship.

“Sports have a transformative power that unites and inspires people. This we hope to achieve and reinforce the ethos of unity in diversity,” said Okafor.

Principal of King’s College, Magaji Cheye, said the inter-house sports competition has been a “cornerstone of our school’s culture for over a century, fostering friendships, building character, and promoting academic and extracurricular excellence and, among others, provides for the physical well being of the students.”

He stated that the school has many gifted athletes, capable of achieving incredible heights and representing the college at higher levels.