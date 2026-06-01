FG, WIPO Deepen Collaboration To Turn Nigeria’s Intellectual Property Into Reasonable Financial Assets

* Shettima: Tinubu, building a nation where intellectual assets are converted into wealth

* Hails WIPO’s opening of first sub-Saharan Africa office in Abuja

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) have agreed to actively deepen collaboration to turn the nation’s intellectual property (IP) into tangible financial assets.

The target is to commercialise research from Nigerian universities and support the creative economy through stronger technical cooperation, deeper institutional support, and expanded capacity-building, among others.

This formed the high point of a meeting on Monday between Vice-President Kashim Shettima, a delegation from WIPO led by its Director-General, Mr. Daren Tang, and top Nigerian government officials at the State House, Abuja.

The vice-president specifically drew the WIPO delegation’s attention to Nigeria’s unmistakable ambition, which is to build an “intellectual property system that serves the inventor and the investor, the researcher and the entrepreneur, the artiste and the industrialist, the farmer and the software engineer”.

He welcomed the decision by WIPO to open its first office in Abuja, the first in sub-Saharan Africa and one of only seven worldwide.

He recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had in November 2025 approved the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy “to provide Nigeria with its first comprehensive framework for the development, protection, promotion, management and commercialisation of intellectual property”.

According to Shettima, there couldn’t have been a better time to take a deeper view of a nation whose creative and innovative energies are already shaping Africa and speaking to the world.

“As we deepen our collaboration with WIPO, we do so with gratitude and with great expectation. We look forward to stronger technical cooperation, deeper institutional support, expanded capacity-building, and practical pathways for the commercialisation of Nigerian creativity and research. We believe that the future belongs to nations that understand the dignity of the mind and the economy of ideas,” he declared.

The vice-president noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is building an economy where investors will feel satisfied that innovation is protected, disputes are resolved with confidence, and intellectual assets can be converted into wealth.

He said: “The foresight of President Bola Tinubu through the Renewed Hope Agenda, is anchored on unlocking productivity, expanding economic opportunity, attracting investment, creating jobs and positioning Nigeria for long-term prosperity.

“At the heart of this agenda is a clear recognition that value in today’s economy is increasingly created through ideas, technology, innovation, data, brands, culture, and knowledge. The countries that will lead this century are those able to create, protect, commercialise, and scale intellectual assets.”

Shettima also noted that with the right innovation, education and skills enhancement, Nigeria would make Africa great, even as he reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to innovation diplomacy and to WIPO’s mission to create a balanced and international ideal system.

While mandating the Ministers of Justice, Industry, Trade and Investment and Culture, Art and Creative Economy to work out a roadmap for a robust engagement with WIPO, he pledged more relationship between Nigeria and the organisation.

On his part, the Director-General of WIPO, Mr. Tang, noted that he was visiting Nigeria for the first time, assuring the audience that WIPO remains committed to being part of Nigeria’s growth and prosperity.

He stressed that his visit was based on two milestones: the opening of the first WIPO office in Abuja—the first in sub-Saharan Africa and one of only seven worldwide—and the launch of the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS) by the Tinubu administration.

He said the inaugurated WIPO office demonstrates the importance the international body places on Nigeria, adding that Nigerian entrepreneurs, innovators and creators are shaping the world and serving as role models in the IP revolution across the continent.

Tang congratulated the Tinubu administration on the National IP Strategy, expressing optimism that the nation’s IP ecosystem will continue to serve as a platform for economic empowerment and job creation.

He observed that over 3,000 Nigerian startups, including seven unicorns, are already attracting significant financial capital to the country, demonstrating that intellectual property is increasingly being driven by emerging economies.

Earlier, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said the visit of the delegation reflects the growing partnership between Nigeria and WIPO, aimed at strengthening the country’s intellectual property ecosystem.

According to him, Nigeria is home to a vibrant community of investors, creators, startups, and technology-driven businesses, noting that for innovation to continue thriving, there must be a strong legal and institutional framework, such as the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS).

He said stronger collaboration between WIPO and Nigeria would enhance technology transfer and position the country as a leading intellectual property hub in Africa.

Also speaking, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, said the ministry has set several targets aimed at creating jobs and assured the delegation of its full partnership.

Giving details of the visit, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said earlier bilateral meetings with relevant ministries, which resulted in the inauguration of a WIPO office, among other outcomes, reaffirm the commitment of the Tinubu administration to intellectual property policy, trade and investment, and the creative sectors.