Kwara Gov, Customs Chief, Others Seek Legal Framework for Ethical AI, Digital Governance

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called on researchers, investors and innovators to partner government at all levels in piloting and scaling Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital solutions in agriculture, health, education and governance.

“We invite researchers, investors and innovators to work with governments in piloting and scaling AI and digital solutions in agriculture, health, education and governance,” AbdulRazaq said in Ilorin at the 4th Biennial International Conference jointly organised by the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, University of Ilorin, and the Faculty of Philology, Rudn University, Russia.

“We know AI is only as good as the people who understand and use it. That is why the Ilorin Innovation Hub and initiatives like TechUnlimited are training thousands of youth in data analysis, software development, and AI fundamentals.

“Kwara has deliberately positioned itself as a subnational partner for global technology players. Through a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Embassy, our State Innovation Hub is now connected to international expertise, mentorship and funding pipelines.

“We have also secured partnerships with IHS Towers, MTN, and other global brands to expand digital infrastructure and create pathways for youth innovation. These are not just corporate CSR projects — they are structured collaborations to co-develop solutions in connectivity, cloud services and digital skills,” he said.

AbdulRazaq, who spoke through his Special Adviser and Counselor, Alhaji Saadu Salau, explained that the goal is to make Ilorin and Kwara a credible destination for tech investment and talent in West Africa.

“Through programmes like KwaraLEARN, we are using real-time data and digital tools to improve learning outcomes in public primary schools across all 16 LGAs,” AbdulRazaq said.

The governor also advocated laws to regulate the deployment of AI to check its negative implications.

“Today, whatever innovation we have should be guided by laws and ethics,” he said.

In his keynote address, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, said the digital age remained fundamentally a human story, stressing that the real test of the current generation was not the sophistication of machines but the wisdom with which societies deploy them.

According to him, universities occupy a strategic position in shaping how societies think about knowledge, ethics and evidence in the era of digital transformation.

He cited data from the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), indicating that electronic payment transactions in Nigeria reached N1.07 quadrillion in 2024, equivalent to about $702.6 billion at the closing exchange rate for the year.

He added that NIBSS Instant Payments processed N285 trillion in the first quarter of 2025 alone, representing a 25 per cent increase over the same period in 2024.

“African nations have now recognised the Nigerian Instant Payment System as the first fully mature instant payment system on the continent,” he said.

The Customs boss noted that Nigeria had, within 14 years, evolved from a predominantly cash-based economy to one in which mobile phones now function as banks, marketplaces and service centres.

He said similar patterns of digital transformation were occurring globally, with e-commerce transactions rising from $17 trillion in 2016 to $27 trillion in 2022 across 43 countries, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Speaking on AI, he described it as a tool designed to recognise patterns, generate content and make predictions at scale, rather than a rival to human intelligence.

“Artificial intelligence operates on correlation, not conscience. It processes information, but it does not understand meaning the way human beings do,” he added.

Adeniyi said AI systems could assist universities by marking multiple-choice examinations, generating reading lists and translating educational materials into local languages.

He added, however, that such systems could not replace lecturers in mentoring students, detecting learning difficulties or providing moral guidance.

“The machine handles the mechanics, but the teacher carries the meaning,” he said.

The Customs boss also highlighted the growing deployment of AI in customs administration, explaining that modern risk engines could identify suspicious cargo, analyse trade patterns and support non-invasive inspections.

According to him, digital tools have strengthened transparency and accountability in customs operations by reducing cash transactions and enabling real-time performance monitoring.

The customs boss urged universities to redesign curricula to prioritise critical thinking, interdisciplinary learning, ethics, communication skills and practical problem-solving.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, said the conference, themed ‘Disruptive Technology, Human and Artificial Intelligence in the Digital Economy,’ came at a crucial time in global technological development.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Muhtar Adeiza, Egbewole expressed confidence that discussions and research presentations at the conference would generate practical insights and policy recommendations capable of promoting sustainable development and responsible technological innovation.

For her part, the Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, Prof. Saudat Abdulbaqi, said the conference was timely, given the rapid transformation of economies, governance, education, communication, and security through artificial intelligence, automation and digital technologies.

“The conference provides a platform for scholars and professionals from Africa, Europe and Asia to exchange ideas and explore how human and artificial intelligence can coexist productively to promote innovation, ethical advancement, sustainable development and inclusive growth,” she added.