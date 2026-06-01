PSC Disowns Police Recruitment Shortlist Circulating on Social Media

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has disowned a purported police recruitment shortlist circulating on social media, describing it as fake and urging applicants and members of the public to disregard it.

The commission clarified that no official shortlist of candidates for the next stage of the recruitment exercise has been released through any of its authorised channels.

It also cautioned against the dissemination of unverified recruitment information and advised applicants to rely solely on communications issued by the commission.

In a statement by the Head of Protocol and Public Affairs of the PSC, Torty Njoku Kalu, the commission said its attention had been drawn to a fake list being circulated online, purportedly containing the names of candidates shortlisted for medical examination.

“The commission wishes to state categorically that no such shortlist has been released. The evaluation of the written examination is still at its concluding stage, and invitation for medical examination will be communicated to successful applicants in the coming days. This notification will be sent via email, SMS, the recruitment portal and the commission’s other official communication channels,” it said.

The commission reiterated its commitment to a merit-based recruitment process, which it said it has consistently upheld, noting that the effectiveness of the Police Force depends largely on the quality of personnel recruited into the service.

It further warned applicants and members of the public to be vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudsters exploiting the recruitment process.

“Applicants and members of the public are advised to be wary of fraudsters and fake news. All official communications regarding the ongoing recruitment process will be disseminated solely through the commission’s verified channels,” the statement noted.

The commission also restated that the ongoing recruitment remains completely free at all stages.

The recruitment for 50,000 police constables began in December 2025, following a directive by President Bola Tinubu aimed at strengthening community policing, enhancing internal security and expanding the manpower of the Nigeria Police Force.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fN2poY3o4ZDh1bjNuogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgExwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1780046619880

Page