  • Tuesday, 11th March, 2025

Reintroducing CRK in Schools: Niger CAN Lauds Bago

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Niger State, has lauded Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago for his plan to reintroduce the teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK), in public schools throughout the state

The State CAN chairman, Most Reverend (Dr). Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, said in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna that the governor’s approval for the reintroduction of teaching of CRK in public schools will “bring about understanding of the faith and mutual respect”.

“I commend the leadership style of the farmer governor because he has shown his commitment to fairness and inclusivity irrespective of religion or tribe,” Bishop Yohanna said.

He added that Governor Bago’s administration has fostered unity and a harmonious living among the diverse groups and adherents of all religions in the state.

Bishop Yohanna who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese however added that concerted efforts by the government, parents, religious leaders and other stakeholders are needed to ensure the future of the youths in the state is safeguarded.

Governor Bago had while interacting with a delegation of the Christian community led by the State CAN Executive in company  with  the Deputy Speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Mrs. Afiniki Dauda, announced the reintroduction of the teaching of CRK in schools, saying that, “the option left for Nigeria is to turn to God” adding that teaching of CRK will help to rebuild the family.”

The governor also explained that the teaching of CRK would help children to grow with the fear of God, adding that “the subject will be made compulsory for Christians in all public schools across the State.”

